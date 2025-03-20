March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus if You Win Your First Wager
March Madness officially begins today with the Round of 64, and bettors can get into the action by claiming a generous welcome bonus from FanDuel.
Read on to learn how you can bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets when you create a new sportsbook account. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this offer.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
Review the following important terms before setting up a new FanDuel account to ensure you qualify for the welcome bonus:
- To start the registration process, click a link on this page. When prompted, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your respective App Store to claim your bonus and verify your account.
- Make a deposit of at least $5 and place a wager on any available betting market. If your bet wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel.
- There are no minimum odds requirements for your first bet.
- Any unused bonus bets will be removed from your account after seven days.
- This FanDuel promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
In addition to its generous welcome offer for new users, FanDuel is rolling out a range of exciting sportsbook promotions for current players. Here’s what’s available for today’s March Madness action:
- Bet Back Token: Opt in to receive a token that provides a bonus bet refund if your wager doesn’t win.
- Tourney Shuffle: Play a free game to gather a random set of men's college teams. Use up to 20 shuffles to create your perfect lineup — if all your teams make it to the Final Four, you’ll share in a $100,000 prize pool.
- Dog of the Day Jackpot Token: Place your token on a college basketball game today, March 20. If your chosen team wins and is the lowest-seeded victor, you’ll share in a $1 million bonus bet prize pool with other winners.
- 50% Thursday profit boost: Claim a 50% profit boost token to use on Thursday’s March Madness games.
- NCAAB parlay boost builder: Add legs to boost your parlay winnings up to 105%.
- Bet your bracket: Bet your bracket by parlaying March Madness futures.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Follow these steps to get started:
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to begin your registration with FanDuel. Be ready to provide your personal information and download the FanDuel app to confirm your account.
- Make a deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and deposit at least $5 to unlock the FanDuel welcome offer.
- Place your bet: Bet $5 or more on any sports betting market as your initial wager.
- Claim your bonus: If your $5 bet is successful, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. Be sure to use them on any FanDuel market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, although many states have restrictions on college sports betting and prop bets for college athletes, the majority of states with legal betting permit wagers on March Madness. Check the table below to find your state's stance on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
For only a $5 investment, FanDuel’s March Madness welcome bonus stands out as one of the best offers for both new and casual bettors.
But that’s not all — you can also score up to an extra $1,700 in bonuses and 10 100% profit boosts when you sign up for new sportsbook accounts at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings. Here’s a quick overview of each promotion:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.