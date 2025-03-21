March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If You Win
March Madness continues today as the Round of 64 enters its second day. There are plenty of matchups on the slate, and you don’t need a March Madness FanDuel promo code to take advantage of the sportsbook’s latest welcome offer — a shot at $200 in bonus bets.
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
Before creating your new FanDuel account, review the following key terms to ensure you’re eligible for the welcome bonus:
- There is no FanDuel promo code required for this offer.
- To begin, click any link on this page to start the registration process. You’ll be prompted to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in order to claim your bonus and verify your account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a bet on any available market. If your bet wins,
- FanDuel will credit you with $200 in bonus bets.
- There are no specific odds requirements for your initial wager.
- Unused bonus bets will be removed from your FanDuel account after seven days.
- This FanDuel offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
We highly suggest placing your initial $5 wager on a strong favorite to maximize your chances of earning the $200 bonus. Keep in mind that if you lose your $5 bet, you will not qualify for the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
In addition to its generous new-user offer, FanDuel is dishing out several intriguing sportsbook promos for existing users. Here’s what’s on top tap for today’s March Madness slate:
- Bet Back Token: Opt in to receive a token that grants a bonus bet refund if your wager loses.
- Tourney Shuffle: Play a free game to collect a random set of men’s college teams. Use up to 20 shuffles to build your ideal lineup — if all your teams reach the Final Four, you’ll split $100,000 in prizes.
- NCAAB parlay boost builder: Add legs to boost your parlay winnings up to 105%.
- Bet your bracket: Bet your bracket by parlaying March Madness futures.
- Dog of the Day Jackpot Token: Place your token on a college basketball game today, March 20. If your chosen team wins and is the lowest-seeded victor, you’ll share in a $1 million bonus bet prize pool with other winners.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
To get started, follow these steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to begin the sign-up process with FanDuel. You’ll need to provide your personal details and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Make your deposit: Select your preferred payment option and deposit at least $5 to activate the FanDuel welcome offer.
- Place your first bet: Place a wager of $5 or more on any sports market.
- Claim your bonus: If your $5 bet wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. Be sure to use them on any FanDuel market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
While many states have restrictions on betting for college sports and player props, most states where sports betting is legal allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see your state's policy on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
With just a $5 deposit, FanDuel’s March Madness welcome bonus is one of the top offers for both new and casual bettors alike.
There’s more as well — you can earn up to an additional $1,700 in bonuses plus 10 100% profit boosts by registering for new accounts at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings. Here’s a summary of each promotion:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.