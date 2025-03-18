March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 in Bonus Bets
The First Four kicks off on Tuesday, March 18 with No. 16 seed St. Francis taking on Alabama State and No.11 seed North Carolina Tar Heels and the San Diego State Aztecs facing off.
March Madness has arrived and with our FanDuel promo code offer, you can get into the action and unlock $200 in bonus bets, as long as your initial wager is graded as a winner. A FanDuel promo code is not required to unlock this offer.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
Read the following key terms carefully before creating a new FanDuel account to ensure you remain eligible for a FanDuel welcome bonus.
- Click a link on this page to begin the registration process. When prompted, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim your welcome bonus and verify your new account.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and wager on any betting market. If you win, FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus bets.
- There is no minimum odds requirement for your initial wager.
- FanDuel will remove unused bonus bets from your account after seven days.
- This FanDuel promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
We strongly recommend betting a heavy favorite with your initial $5 wager to give yourself the bet odds at snagging a $200 bonus. Remember, if you lose that $5 wager, you do not receive a bonus.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
In addition to its generous new-user offer, FanDuel is dishing out several intriguing sportsbook promos for existing users. Here’s what’s on top tap for today’s March Madness slate:
- Bet Back Token: Opt in to receive a token that lets you refund a losing bet in bonus bets..
- Tourney Shuffle: Play a free game to get a random card of men’s college teams. Use up to 20 shuffles to create your ideal grouping. If all your teams make the Final Four, you can share $100,000 in prizes.
- Dog of the Day Jackpot Token: Use your token on a college basketball game from March 17 to March 20. If your chosen team wins and is the lowest-seeded winner, you’ll share $1 million in bonus bets with other participants.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
It’s extremely simple to claim this welcome offer from FanDuel. Follow the steps below to get yours:
- Register: Click on any link on this page to kick start the sign-up process at FanDuel. Be prepared to share your personal details and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Make a deposit: Select your preferred banking methods and make a minimum $5 deposit to activate the FanDuel welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place an initial wager of $5 or more on any March Madness betting market.
- Use your bonus: If you win your $5 wager, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. Use your bonus on any FanDuel betting market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the United States?
Yes, although many states have restrictions on college sports betting and prop bets for college athletes, most states with legal betting permit wagers on March Madness. Check the table below to find your state's stance on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
With just a $5 investment required, FanDuel’s March Madness welcome bonus offer is without a doubt one of the better betting promos for new and casual bettors.
But there’s more — you can claim an additional $1700 in bonuses + 10 100% profit boosts when you create new sportsbook accounts at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings. Here’s a quick breakdown of each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.