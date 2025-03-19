March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 in Bonus Bets
The First Four wraps up today with No. 16 seeds American and Mount St. Mary’s facing off as well as the No. 11 seeds Xavier and Texas to see who will advance to the big dance.
FanDuel is letting you get into the action and unlock $200 in bonus bets, as long as your initial wager is graded as a winner. A FanDuel promo code is not required to unlock this offer.
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
Please review the following key terms before creating your FanDuel account to remain eligible for the welcome bonus.
- To begin, you can start the registration process by clicking any link on this page. You’ll be sent to a FanDuel landing page, where you’ll then be prompted to download the sportsbook app so you can claim your bonus. Make sure your account details are correct when you register.
- Deposit at least $5 and place a bet on any market. If you win, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel.
- There are no minimum odds required for your first wager.
- Any unused bonus bets will expire and be removed from your FanDuel account after seven days.
- This FanDuel promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
To maximize your chance of winning the $200 bonus, consider wagering on a strong favorite in the odds market. Keep in mind that if you lose your $5 bet, you will not receive the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
In addition to its generous new-user offer, FanDuel is dishing out several intriguing sportsbook promos for existing users. Here’s what’s on tap for today’s March Madness slate:
- Bet Back Token: Opt in to receive a token that grants a bonus bet refund if your wager loses.
- Tourney Shuffle: Play a free game to collect a random set of men’s college teams. Use up to 20 shuffles to build your ideal lineup — if all your teams reach the Final Four, you’ll split $100,000 in prizes.
- Dog of the Day Jackpot Token: Place your token on a college basketball game between today and March 20. If your selected team wins and is the lowest-seeded victor, you’ll share a $1 million bonus bet prize pool with other winners.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Claiming $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel is extremely easy. When you follow the steps below, you will be able to use your bonus bets quickly.
- Register: Click any link on this page to begin the registration process with FanDuel. Be ready to provide your personal information and download the FanDuel app to complete your account verification.
- Make a deposit: Choose your preferred payment method and make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the FanDuel welcome bonus.
- Place a bet: Place your first bet of $5 or more on any March Madness market.
- Use your bonus: If your $5 wager wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. You can use your bonus on any FanDuel betting market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, while several states have restrictions on betting for college sports and prop bets involving college athletes, most states with legal sports betting allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see your state's position on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
With just a $5 bet, FanDuel’s March Madness welcome offer is a top choice for new and casual bettors.
Plus, you can grab up to $1,700 in bonuses and 10 profit boosts by signing up with BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings. Here’s a breakdown of each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
