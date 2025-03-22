March Madness FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 in Bonus Bets for the Second Round
March Madness first-round action is complete. We’re now a little bit closer to figuring out which squad is going to cut down the nets in the Alamodome.
FanDuel has you covered if you want to get action on each game of the tournament, and you can claim their welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required. Read on to learn how you can place a $5 bet to win $200 in bonus bets.
What you need to know about the FanDuel March Madness offer
Before signing up for your new FanDuel account, take a moment to review the following important details to ensure you're eligible for the welcome bonus:
- No March Madness FanDuel promo code is required, but you must be a new FanDuel user
- Make a deposit of at least $5 and place a bet on any available sports betting market. If your bet is successful, FanDuel will give you $200 in bonus bets.
- No specific odds requirements are tied to your first wager.
- Any unused bonus bets will be forfeited and removed from your FanDuel account after seven days.
- This FanDuel offer is valid until 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
You should place your initial $5 bet on a solid favorite to increase your chances of earning the $200 bonus. Remember, if your $5 bet loses, you won't be eligible for the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
In addition to its generous new-user offer, FanDuel is dishing out several intriguing sportsbook promos for existing users. Here’s what’s available for today’s March Madness slate:
- Bet Back Token: Opt in to receive a token that grants a bonus bet refund if your wager loses.
- Tourney Shuffle: Play a free game to collect a random set of men’s college teams. Use up to 20 shuffles to build your ideal lineup — if all your teams reach the Final Four, you’ll split $100,000 in prizes.
- NCAAB parlay boost builder: Add legs to boost your parlay winnings up to 105%.
- Bet your bracket: Bet your bracket by parlaying March Madness futures.
- 3 100% Profit Boost tokens: If you refer a friend, you’ll both get three 100% profit boost tokens after they place and settle their first bet.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
To get started, follow these steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to begin the sign-up process with FanDuel. You’ll need to provide your personal details and download the FanDuel app to verify your account.
- Make your deposit: Select your preferred payment option and deposit at least $5 to activate the FanDuel welcome offer.
- Place your first bet: Place a wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market available.
- Claim your bonus: If your $5 bet wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. Be sure to use them on any FanDuel market within seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
While many states have restrictions on betting for college sports and player props, most states where sports betting is legal allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see your state's policy on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
With just a $5 deposit, FanDuel’s March Madness welcome bonus is one of the top offers for both new and casual bettors.
But that’s not all — sign up for new accounts at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings to unlock up to $1,700 in additional bonuses, plus 10 100% profit boosts. Here’s a quick look at each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
