Mariners vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

We're approaching the end of May, and the Athletics are still holding on to the AL West lead, 2.5 games above the Seattle Mariners.

The two teams will face each other in a three-game series this week, and if the Mariners pull off the sweep, they'll take over the top spot in the division. That means there's a lot on the line when the series opens on Monday night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Athletics +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Mariners -115

Athletics -105

Total

OVER 10.5 (-115)

UNDER 10.5 (-105)

Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Luis Castillo, RHP (1-5, 6.41 ERA)

Athletics: Aaron Civale, RHP (5-1, 3.31 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Mariners.TV

Mariners record: 25-29

Athletics record: 27-26

Mariners vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Castillo OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-128)

Luis Castillo has been horrific this season. He has a 6.41 ERA and a 1.554 WHIP. He has also allowed 3+ earned runs in six of his 10 starts this season. Now, he has to face an Athletics team that's fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. I'm willing to bet that Castillo's bad season continues tonight.

Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

The betting market hasn't started to truly believe in this Athletics team, and that continues to be the case tonight, being set as -105 home underdogs to a Mariners team that's rolling with a pitcher with a 6.41 ERA.

I'm going to trust the numbers. The Athletics are fifth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 106, along with a team OPS of .732. That's above the Mariners, who are seventh in wRC+ over that time frame with an OPS of .700.

I'll back the home underdog with the better offense and the better starting pitcher.

Pick: Athletics -105 via Caesars

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