Mariners vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 30
Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers powered the Athletics to a 6-1 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night, tying the series at a game apiece heading into Wednesday's rubber match.
Seattle’s Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA) has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts while maintaining an elite 0.95 WHIP.
Oakland counters with lefty Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13 ERA), who has performed admirably in two previous starts against the Mariners this year, giving up just two earned runs across 11 innings.
With both teams splitting the first two games, tonight’s rubber match will hinge on whether Woo’s command can silence Oakland’s surging bats or Springs can continue his success against Seattle.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+110)
- Athletics +1.5 (-132)
Moneyline
- Mariners (-148)
- Athletics (+126)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-115)
- Under 9.5 (-105)
Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13 ERA)
Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOTNW, NBCSCA
- Mariners Record: 57-51
- Athletics Record: 47-63
Mariners vs. Athletics Prop Bet
Julio Rodriguez Home Run (+420 at FanDuel)
Rodriguez is erupting at the plate post-All-Star break, launching seven home runs in his last 15 games. He now draws Springs, who’s surrendered 17 of his 20 home runs this season to right-handed batters and owns a bloated 4.74 xFIP at Sutter Health Park. Rodriguez has crushed lefties on the road this year, with a .323 average and .677 slugging percentage, and he’s especially dangerous against the slider — a pitch Springs frequents. With temperatures above 80 degrees and wind blowing out in Sacramento’s power-friendly confines, Julio is in prime position to leave the yard again on Wednesday.
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Woo enters Wednesday with a sharp 2.91 ERA and 3.05 FIP, allowing just 0.8 HR/9 and keeping hard contact to a minimum with a 38.2% ground-ball rate per FanGraphs. Those metrics are key at a fly ball-prone Sutter Health Park.
Springs has muted the M’s in two prior outings this season, striking out 13 while yielding only two earned runs over 11 innings. Add in Seattle’s improving bullpen (3.82 ERA last 10 games) plus light winds blowing in, and I like the narrative of run suppression. The line at 9.5 runs is high considering neither of the first two games came close to it, so I’m onboard for -105.
Pick: Under 9.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.