Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 11

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros have both had disappointing starts to the season.

Both AL West squads are under .500, and they’re both coming off two straight losses over the weekend. However, Houston lost two of three to the Dodgers before that, while Seattle took two of three from the Braves.

The Mariners have won seven straight games against the Astros, including a four-game sweep in Seattle last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Monday, May 11.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+119)

Astros +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Mariners -143

Astros +119

Total

9.0 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Mariners: George Kirby (4-2, 2.94 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (2-2, 2.42 ERA)

George Kirby has been stellar this season in Seattle. He had a few hiccups early on in the season, allowing four runs against the Yankees and three in Texas, but he’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in every start besides them. That includes 7.2 IP with two runs allowed on seven hits against the Astros on April 13.

Peter Lambert started the season in the minors but has been impressive at the major-league level. After allowing four runs in five innings against the Cardinals in his first start, he’s allowed a total of two runs in 17.1 innings against the Guardians, Orioles, and Astros in his last three.

Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 11

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SCHN, FS1

Mariners record: 19-22

Astros record: 16-25

Mariners vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

George Kirby UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-131)

Kirby has been as consistent as they come for the Mariners.

The righthander has allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in five straight starts, including two runs in 7.2 innings against the Astros.

Houston has scored one run combined in its last two games, and has been held to three runs or fewer in six of its last seven contests.

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

The Astros are struggling offensively, and that should continue against Kirby and the Mariners.

Instead of taking Seattle as road favorites, though, I’m going with the UNDER in tonight’s game. Kirby has been fantastic and Lambert has held his own on the mound for Houston.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-119)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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