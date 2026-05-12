Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Seattle Mariners are looking to continue their dominance of the Houston Astros.

Seattle won the series opener on Monday night for its eighth consecutive win over Houston, and it has the pitching advantage tonight with Bryan Woo on the mound.

The Astros have now lost three in a row and five of their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Tuesday, May 12.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (-105)

Astros +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mariners -171

Astros +141

Total

9.0 (Over +100/Under -120)

Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Bryan Woo (2-2, 4.02 ERA)

Astros: Tatsuya Imai (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Bryan Woo was nearly untouchable last time out. He allowed just one hit with two walks and nine strikeouts in six shutout innings against the Braves. It was a much-needed start after allowing 13 ER in 9 IP across his previous two outings. The right-hander had mixed results against the Astros last season, but did throw five shutout innings in his final start against them on September 19.

Tatsuya Imai will be making his first major-league start in over a month after going on the injured list due to arm fatigue. The Japanese pitcher is struggling with his transition to North America, and that’s impacted him on the mound. He was pulled after recording just one out against the Mariners in his last start on April 10.

Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, SCHN

Mariners record: 20-22

Astros record: 16-26

Mariners vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Julio Rodriguez OVER 1.5 Bases (-101)

Julio Rodriguez has put his awful start to the season behind him. After hitting .143 through his first 13 games, he’s gone 39 for 117 (.333) in his last 29 games with a .962 OPS.

Rodriguez is currently riding a five-game hitting streak with an extra-base hit in four of those contests. He’s gone OVER 1.5 bases in each of those five games, and 12 of his last 19 overall.

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I was a believer in Imai before the season, but he’s done everything to thwart that trust.

Meanwhile, Woo reminded everyone how good he is last time out, and he should be able to keep that going against an Astros team that has scored two runs in its last three games, and three runs or fewer in seven of its last eight contests.

Pick: Mariners -175

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