Mariners vs. Astros Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Sept. 24 (Trust Framber Valdez)
The Seattle Mariners kept their hopes to win the AL West alive, beating the Houston Astros on Monday night.
Now, Logan Gilbert will look to keep the dream alive with Seattle sitting four games back with five to play.
Houston is out of the conversation for the No. 1 spot in the AL, but winning the AL West would give it home field in the wild – or ALDS depending upon how the Cleveland Guardians finish – in the postseason.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my pick for Tuesday’s matchup.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Mariners +1.5 (-185)
- Astros -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Mariners: +124
- Astros: -148
Total
- 7 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mariners vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA)
- Houston: Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA)
Mariners vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Mariners record: 81-76
- Astros record: 85-72
Mariners vs. Astros Key Players to Watch
Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert: After losing five straight starts by Gilbert, the Mariners have won his last two, improving them to 14-17 when he takes the mound in 2024. The young righty has gotten some bad luck if you look at his record, as he’s pitching to a 3.19 FIP and 3.24 ERA this season. Not only that, but Gilbert has allowed less than four earned runs in 25 of his 31 outings.
Houston Astros
Framber Valdez: Over the last two months, Valdez has been lights out, posting a 1.33 ERA across eight starts. He’s given up just 25 hits across 54.1 innings of work, and the Astros are 6-2 in those appearances.
Mariners vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
The Mariners have struggled all season long against left-handed pitching, ranking 24th in MLB in OPS.
This isn’t a great matchup since Valdez has really rounded into form in the second half of the season, allowing three or fewer earned runs in all but one start since July 1.
In addition to that, he held Seattle in check in his last outing against it, giving up just two runs in a 4-2 Houston win.
The Astros did not get the job done on Monday, but with Valdez starting I’ll trust them to lock up the AL West. Houston has been elite at home (11 games over .500) while the Mariners are just nine games below .500 on the road.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.