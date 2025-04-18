Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten off to a solid start to their 2025 season, sitting at 11-8 and one game back from the New York Yankees atop the AL East.
They have an intriguing weekend series ahead of them when they take on the Seattle Mariners. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's series opener.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+160)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Mariners -102
- Blue Jays -118
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Mariners Record: 10-9
- Blue Jays Record: 11-8
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo, RHP (2-0, 2.84 ERA)
- Toronto: Bowden Francis, RHP (1-2, 3.71 ERA)
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Bryan Woo UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-145) via DraftKings
One of Toronto's biggest strengths has been its plate discipline. The Blue Jays sport the third-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 18.2% of their plate appearances. Tonight, they'll face Bryan Woo, who is due for some regression in the strikeout department. He's averaging 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings this season, up a full strikeout from his 2024 average of 7.5. I expect that number to start to fall closer to last year's metric.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Despite me taking the UNDER on Bryan Woo's strikeout total, I still think he plays well enough to get the Mariners the win. The numbers between these two teams are too similar to now back Seattle as a slight underdog. Their offenses rank 14th and 16th in OPS, their bullpens rank 13th and 16th in ERA, and on top of that, I have some worries about Bowden Francis of the Blue Jays.
Yes, Francis has a solid ERA of 3.71, but a FIP of 5.70 while allowing 2.1 home runs per nine innings is a couple of red flags that hint toward incoming regression for the Blue Jays' arm.
As a slight underdog, I think the Mariners are the side to back tonight.
Pick: Mariners -102 via DraftKings
