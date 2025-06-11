Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
The Seattle Mariners have slipped to 33-33 in the 2025 season, dropping seven of their last 10 games to lose the lead atop the AL West division.
On Wednesday, the Mariners are slight favorites on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are looking to complete the sweep in this early-week series.
The only issue for Arizona is that it has veteran lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (6.70 ERA) on the mound, and he’s struggled for most of the 2025 campaign.
Can the Mariners get back on track with Bryan Woo (3.07 ERA) toeing the rubber?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+142)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-174)
Moneyline
- Mariners: -112
- Diamondbacks: -109
Total
- 9 (Over -109/Under -111)
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Bryan Woo (5-3, 3.07 ERA)
- Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.70 ERA)
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11
- Time: 3:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): ARID, ROOT Sports NW
- Mariners record: 33-33
- Diamondbacks record: 33-34
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet
- Eduardo Rodriguez OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-110)
So far this season, E-Rod has a 1.65 WHIP, and he ranks in the 31st percentile in expected batting average against (.263).
The veteran lefty is set at just 4.5 hits allowed on Wednesday, but he’s given up five or more hits in nine straight outings and nine of his 10 games overall in the 2025 season.
Even with the Mariners struggling as a team right now, E-Rod is a must-fade at this number on Wednesday afternoon.
Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Mariners are the bet to make on Wednesday:
The Seattle Mariners need a win on Wednesday afternoon to avoid a sweep at the hand of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they have one of the best pitchers on the mound to stop the bleeding.
Bryan Woo (3.07 ERA) gets the ball for Seattle against Eduardo Rodriguez, who has a 6.70 ERA and a shocking 1.65 WHIP in the 2025 season.
E-Rod has led the D-Backs to just a 4-6 record in his 10 outings, and he’s allowed four or more runs in six of those appearances.
While Woo has three outings with four or more runs allowed this season, the righty ranks in the 96th percentile in pitching run value and the 72nd percentile in expected ERA in the 2025 season.
He should get the Mariners on track in this series finale.
Pick: Mariners Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)
