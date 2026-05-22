Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

The Seattle Mariners hit the road, starting with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals this weekend.

The Mariners were swept by the Padres before finishing their homestand by taking two of three from the White Sox. Meanwhile, the Royals were just swept at home by the Red Sox and have now lost 9 of their last 10 games.

Seattle is looking for some revenge after the Royals got a road sweep against them to start this month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Royals on Friday, May 22.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+141)

Royals +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline

Mariners -119

Royals -102

Total

8.0 (Over -116/Under -104)

Mariners vs. Royals Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-4, 4.45 ERA)

Royals: Noah Cameron (2-3, 5.40 ERA)

Logan Gilbert is looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season. He allowed seven runs on five hits in 6.2 innings against the Padres last time out after throwing six shutout innings against the White Sox.

Noah Cameron has strung together a few solid starts. He’s allowed three runs in each of his last two outings, going four innings against the Tigers and then six against the Cardinals.

Mariners vs. Royals How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, ROYL

Mariners record: 24-27

Royals record: 20-30

Mariners vs. Royals Best MLB Prop Bets

Royals Best MLB Prop Bet

Noah Cameron OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (+110)

Noah Cameron started the season strong with two earned runs allowed in his first two starts, but he has gone OVER 2.5 earned runs in each of his last six outings. He’s largely been able to limit the damage to just three, but did allow five to the White Sox and Yankees earlier this season.

The Mariners haven’t been so hot offensively recently, but that’s why we’re getting this play at plus odds.

Mariners vs. Royals Prediction and Pick

I simply cannot bet on the Royals right now. They’ve fallen to 20-30 on the season and are struggling mightily at the plate.

Seattle hits the road after taking two of three at home against the White Sox. I think the Mariners can carry that momentum into Kansas City, especially with Gilbert on the mound.

Pick: Mariners -119

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