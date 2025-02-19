Is Mark Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Lakers)
Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams has not appeared in a game since the trade deadline, but it appears he could suit up on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Williams is listed as probable due to “return to competition conditioning.”
The Hornets and Lakers nearly had a trade for Williams at the deadline, actually agreeing to a deal that would have sent rookie Dalton Knecht, veteran Cam Reddish and draft capital to Charlotte.
However, Los Angeles failed Williams on his physical, leading to the deal being voided after the deadline. Since he was dealt, and then returned to Charlotte, Williams has not played in a game. His last appearance was on Feb. 5 when he scored six points and grabbed five rebounds in just over 25 minutes of action.
This could be a “revenge” game for Williams after the Lakers deemed him not physically healthy enough to complete a trade, but oddsmakers have yet to set props for the big man since his role is up in the air.
Here’s a look at how Williams’ probable status has impacted the betting market for this standalone game on Wednesday night.
Mark Williams Injury Update Impacts Lakers-Hornets Betting Line
The Lakers opened up as 13.5-point favorites against Charlotte, but that line has since moved down to 12 points with multiple injury updates.
Williams and LaMelo Ball are probable for Charlotte while superstar LeBron James is questionable for the Lakers. It’s unclear how much impact Williams alone had on the movement of this line, but he gives Charlotte a much-needed presence down low against a Lakers frontcourt that is one of the weaker units in the NBA.
This season, Williams is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. The former first-round pick has appeared in just 23 of the Hornets’ 52 games, and they have a record of 4-19 in those contests.
It’ll be interesting to see what Williams’ role will look like tonight since he’s trending towards playing with this probable tag.
