Is Marquise Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly is set to make his season debut in Week 16 against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are activating Brown off of injured reserve after he spent the last few months recovering from a shoulder injury. Brown was able to participate in practice ahead of Week 16, and he is not listed on the Chiefs’ final injury report.
Brown will now join a receiving corps that has lost Rashee Rice for the season but added veteran DeAndre Hopkins – Brown’s former teammate in Arizona.
Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown appeared in 14 games and made 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores. He had subpar quarterback play for a lot of the 2023 season since Kyler Murray was out with a torn ACL to start the season.
It’s unclear how big of a role Brown will have in the offense, and oddsmakers have not offered props for him yet in this game.
While Brown isn’t the only reason the Chiefs are now favorites in this game – Patrick Mahomes fighting through an ankle injury to play is the main reason – Kansas City has seen the odds for this matchup shift six points in its favor.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
While I’d stay away from Brown in the prop market, he could be a player that sees a bigger role as the playoffs approach. If anything, he could be worth a dart throw as an anytime touchdown scorer bet (if odds come out) due to his ability to stretch the field.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.