Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is listed as questionable for Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after having an appendectomy a few weeks ago.
He has missed the Cardinals' last two games, but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Harrison is expected to return for Sunday's matchup.
Harrison's return is a huge lift for the Arizona offense that has actually thrived through the air in recent weeks with Jacoby Brissett under center.
This season, Harrison -- a former first-round pick -- has caught 29 of his 36 targets for 448 yards and four scores in eight games. He has multiple games where he's finished with just one catch, but he is the No. 1 option at receiver in this Arizona offense. Tight end Trey McBride is the top option for Arizona, but Harrison should see a steady dose of targets in his return.
Here's a look at how to bet on the star wideout in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Marvin Harrison Jr. Prop Bet vs. Bucs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Anytime TD (+220)
Harrison's reception numbers have been up and down this season, but he has found the end zone in half of his games in the 2025 season.
That makes him an intriguing pick at +220 to score in Week 13 against a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed 19 passing scores this season, the 12th-most in the NFL.
Michael Wilson has thrived in Harrison's absence the last two weeks, so I'm not totally sold on the former top-10 pick walking back into a huge target share in this game. I'd much rather bet on him to be a red-zone threat with Brissett under center again on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.