Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has missed the team's last two games with a heel injury, but he did log three straight days of practice in the lead up to the team's Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Officially, Harrison is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, although he reportedly is expected to play. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals plan to ease Harrison back into action against Atlanta.
The second half of the season has been rough for the former first-round pick, as he missed time after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix and then was injured in his first game back in the lineup. Harrison has appeared in just 10 games for Arizona in the 2025 season.
Overall, the young receiver has 40 catches (on 69 targets) for 594 yards and four scores. He's played 76.7 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps this season, but Harrison has not turned into the dominant No. 1 receiver that the team hoped he would be when it took him No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With Harrison likely playing a more limited role in Week 16, the SI Betting team is looking elsewhere in the Arizona passing game for a prop bet on Sunday.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's eyeing Michael Wilson to have a big game against Atlanta:
Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+125)
Michael Wilson has been fantastic of late. Over his last five games, he has combined for 44 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns. He has become a primary target for the Cardinals' offense, so let's bet on him to score a touchdown at +125.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.