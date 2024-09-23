Maryland vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Indiana is off to an incredible start under first year head coach Curt Cignetti, undefeated through the first four weeks of play.
Maryland heads to Bloomigton in hopes of stopping the Indiana hype train quickly, but it is a considerable underdog with a new look offense that has already slipped up once in Big Ten play already this season, dropping a home game to Michigan State. Can Maryland thrive in a role as an underdog on Saturday?
Here’s our full betting preview for this Big Ten clash:
Maryland vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Maryland: +7 (-110)
- Indiana: -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Maryland: +215
- Indiana: -265
Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Maryland vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Maryland Record: 3-1
- Indiana Record: 4-0
Maryland vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Maryland
Billy Edwards: Stepping in for Taulia Tagovailoa, Edwards has the Maryland offense still performing admirably to start the season. He is completing 75% of his passes with eight touchdowns and two interceptions with 1,155 passing yards with 10 total touchdowns.
Indiana
Kurtis Rourke: The 2022 MAC Player of the Year looks fully recovered from his knee injury that had him performing at an underwhelming level in 2023. The Hoosiers signal caller is completing 75% of his passes with eight touchdowns and 1,013 passing yards, adding two more rushing TDs.
Maryland vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
The Hoosiers have been one of the most pleasant surprises this season, out to a 4-0 start behind an average margin of victory of 41.25.
Now, the team welcomes a Maryland team that is the most complete roster the team has seen.
While the Hoosiers are far improved then last season, and 4-0 against the spread, I believe that now is the time to fade the Big Ten upstarts, who rank 17th in Net EPA/Play.
Edwards and the Maryland offense have looked the part so far this season, and I believe that the defense can make some headway against a Hoosiers team that hasn't had a sturdy pass rush just yet. Of the three FBS teams that IU has faced, Maryland will be the first team that it has faced that ranks inside the top 100 this season in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush grade, checking in 20th.
I’ll back the big underdog that is being written off against an upstart Indiana group, but present its stiffest test.
PICK: Maryland +7
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.