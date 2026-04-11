Masters Best Bets Today: Round 3 Bets for Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay, and More)

Rory McIlroy may be running away with the Masters, but that doesn't mean we bettors have nothing to wager on. In fact, this is the time when sports betting shines when the final result is largely decided. Now, instead of cheering for who will win the green jacket, let's turn our attention to a few round-by-round bets.

In this article, I'm going to break down five different head-to-head bets I love for Saturday's round. Let's dive into them.

Masters Round 3 Best Bets

Patrick Cantlay -125 vs. Sungjae Im (BetMGM)

Ludvig Aberg +150 vs. Scottie Scheffler (Caesars)

Nick Taylor +165 vs. Matt Fitzpatrick (Caesars)

Haotong Li -105 vs. Kristoffer Reitan (BetMGM)

Shane Lowry +140 vs. Tommy Fleetwood (Caesars)

Patrick Cantlay -125 vs. Sungjae Im

At the end of the day, I'm going to trust approach play numbers for a sign of consistency compared to short game or driving, and Patrick Cantlay is a perfect example of that. He has gained 2.28 strokes on the field with his approach play, but has stumbled off the tee and with his putting. I'm always going to believe that if someone can sustain their iron play, they're going to be put in a solid spot to have a productive second half of the tournament.

Sungjae Im is on the other side of the spectrum, gaining strokes on and around the greens as well as with his driving, but he's losing 2.48 strokes with his approach play. If he can't figure out his irons in a hurry, it's going to hurt his scorecard on the weekend.

Ludvig Aberg +150 vs. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has struggled with his iron play over his past few competitive tournaments, but I fell victim to a solid opening round for him, dismissing the past two months of evidence. He reverted to that version of himself on Friday, losing 0.61 strokes with his approach play. The betting market is still treating him like the peak version of himself, but he's simply not playing at that high a level right now.

Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg is leading the entire tournament in strokes-gained approach through the first two rounds at 3.31. If he can keep that up while figuring out his short game on Saturday, he has a chance to go low.

Nick Taylor +165 vs. Matt Fitzpatrick

I love Nick Taylor's game right now. He's gaining strokes in all four major categories, and his approach play has been his biggest strength, something that's not typical for the Canadian. He's not going to go super low in any round at Augusta National, but I don't think he's going to post a high score either.

Matt Fitzpatrick's approach play has been a bit of a concern, gaining only 0.43 strokes on the field with his irons. If his driver doesn't stay dialed in, he has a chance to fall off in a hurry.

These odds should be much closer than they currently are. There's value on Taylor.

Haotong Li -105 vs. Kristoffer Reitan

Haotong Li has been extremely impressive in this tournament, gaining 1.96 strokes with his approach play and 1.99 strokes with his putting, a recipe for success at Augusta National.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Reitain's game screams unsustainable moving forward. He's losing strokes with his approach play and is gaining a blistering 2.75 strokes on the green. That level of putting can't be replicated, so if he doesn't fix his ballstriking and his putting falls off, he's going to post a big number on Saturday.

Shane Lowry +140 vs. Tommy Fleetwood

I've always loved Shane Lowry at Augusta National. I didn't have any pre-tournament bets on him this year due to his recent form, but his style of golf fits this course well, and he's proved it through the first two rounds. His ball striking and short game have been fantastic thus far.

Tommy Fleetwood has stayed in the mix because of his putting, gaining 2.56 strokes on the field in that area. He's losing strokes around the greens, and his ballstriking has been less than impressive. I expect him to fall off on Saturday.

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