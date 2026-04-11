Masters Live Odds and Prediction: Rory McIlroy Still Favored Heading into Sunday's Final Round

The Masters never fails to deliver on drama and this year, that drama showed up in a big way on Saturday.

Heading into the third round, defending champion Rory McIlroy looked like he was going to cruise to a second straight green jacket. He held a six-shot lead after Friday, good enough to make him the -280 live favorite, an implied probability of 73.68% of successfully defending his Masters title.

The golf gods love to remind us that it's never over until it's over, as McIlroy shot a 1-over 73 on a day that Augusta National had as favorable conditions as we've seen for quite some time. The Northern Irishman will still hold the lead heading into Sunday's final round, but now it will be shared alongside Cameron Young, who shot a blistering 7-under 65 to tie McIlroy at 11-under par.

Not only is McIlroy now sharing the lead, but there are a plethora of golfers close behind. Nine total golfers are within five strokes of the lead as of the end of Round 3, and there are some big-name hunters in that group, including Shane Lowry (-9), Justin Rose (-8), Scottie Scheffler (-7), and Patrick Reed (-6).

We're now officially set up for an unbelievable final round on Sunday. McIlroy will try to overcome Saturday's disaster, Young will be aiming for his first-ever major win after capturing The Players Championship earlier this season, and there are nothing but storylines and drama surrounding the other golfers in the mix.

Let's take a look at the live odds to win heading into tomorrow.

Masters Live Odds Before Round 4

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy +135

Cameron Young +240

Sam Burns +700

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Shane Lowry +1300

Justin Rose +1500

Jason Day +2200

Patrick Reed +7000

Haotong Li +8000

Russell Henley +10000

Patrick Cantlay +12500

Collin Morikawa +15000

McIlroy is still the betting favorite at +135, an implied probability of 42.55%, but that's still a significant drop off from his -280 odds he had before Saturday's action began.

Young (+240), Burns (+700), Scheffler (+1000), and Lowry (+1300) round out the top five on the odds list.

Who Will Win the Masters?

With a tournament now as wide open as we could get, no one is going to win by scrambling, saving par, and keeping their head above the water. Instead, whichever player atop the leaderboard can rack up birdies and post a score is going to be the one to put on the green jacket.

That's why I'm going to bet on the golfer who has had the strongest approach play. You have to attack flags to set up birdie opportunities to post a score, and no one has been throwing darts like Shane Lowry. The Irishman leads the entire field this week in strokes gained approach at +2.74 per round. By comparison, Young is gaining +0.87 strokes per round with his irons, and McIlroy is gaining just +0.5.

The only other golfer near the top of the odds list who has gained more than two strokes per round with his approach play is Scheffler, but the fact that he's two strokes behind Lowry and is losing strokes on the greens gives me pause when it comes to placing a bet.

I've always thought Lowry was a great fit for Augusta, but I stayed away from betting on him this year because of his poor recent form. I'd regret it if I didn't get in on him now, especially considering he's only two strokes back with the sharpest irons in the field.

It could be time for Lowry to win his second career major.

Masters Live Bet: Shane Lowry +1300 via FanDuel

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