Masters Live Odds: Rory McIlroy Massive Outright Favorite Heading Into Round 3
It took Rory McIlroy 16 appearances at Augusta National to finally win his first Masters. After getting that monkey off his back and a green jacket on it, he’s now a massive betting favorite to make it two in a row heading into the weekend.
McIlroy fired a tournament-low 7-under 65 in the second round on Friday and is at 12-under par overall, six shots better than anyone else in the field. He’s now -280 at FanDuel to win the Masters. He started the tournament at +1200 and was +180 heading into the second nine on Friday.
That’s when McIlroy went nuclear, making four straight birdies to close out his second round en route to a 5-under 31 to pull away.
2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns are closest to McIlroy on the leaderboard at 6-under par overall. Burns is not closest on the oddsboard, however.
Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, who stands at 5-under par, are both second on the oddsboard at +1800 on FD. Burns is currently +2200. In between them stands Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in a playoff at the Masters last year. Rose is also at 5 under and is +2000.
McIlroy’s close friend and countryman Shane Lowry is also at 5 under and has +3300 odds to win.
There are six players at 4-under par, including Players Championship winner Cameron Young. He played alongside McIlroy and fired a 5-under 67 in the second round. He’s at +2700.
Two-time Masters champion and four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is at +6000 in the odds and even on the leaderboard. He struggled through a sloppy Friday where he hit two balls in the water on the second nine par-5s and fired a 2 over.
While the leaderboard is crowded behind McIlroy, he’s separated himself from the pack. He leads the tournament in Shots Gained: Tee-to-Green and has also picked up two strokes against the field on the greens and around it.
It’s been a complete performance thus far.
McIlroy developed a penchant for blowing leads at majors during a 10-plus-year majorless drought. Either last year’s Masters win has opened up the floodgates for him at Augusta, or we’re about to see a collapse of epic proportions.
McIlroy will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the Masters over the weekend since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Nick Faldo won back-to-back in 1989-90. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965-66. That's it.
Here are the odds for every player to win the Masters.
Masters Live Odds
- Rory McIlroy -280
- Tommy Fleetwood +1800
- Patrick Reed +1800
- Justin Rose +2000
- Sam Burns +2200
- Cameron Young +2700
- Shane Lowry +3300
- Brooks Koepka +5000
- Jason Day +5500
- Tyrrell Hatton +6000
- Scottie Scheffler +6000
- Xander Schauffele +6500
- Chris Gotterup +8000
- Hideki Matsuyama +10000
- Haotong Li +10000
- Wyndham Clark +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12500
- Kristoffer Reitan +12500
- Ben Griffin +12500
- Jake Knapp +15000
- Ludvig Åberg +17500
- Collin Morikawa +22500
- Max Homa +50000
- Russell Henley +75000
- Michael Brennan +100000
- Sungjae Im +100000
- Sepp Straka +100000
- Nick Taylor +100000
- Keegan Bradley +100000
- Harris English +100000
- Adam Scott +100000
- Aaron Rai +100000
- Jacob Bridgeman +100000
- Dustin Johnson +100000
- Marco Penge +100000
- Patrick Cantlay +100000
- Jordan Spieth +100000
- Matt McCarty +100000
- Justin Thomas +100000
- Ryan Gerard +100000
- Brian Campbell +100000
- Jon Rahm +100000
- Viktor Hovland +100000
- Gary Woodland +10000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra