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Masters Live Odds: Rory McIlroy Massive Outright Favorite Heading Into Round 3

Brian Giuffra|
Rory McIlroy has a massive lead heading into the third round of the Masters and is a big betting favorite too.
Rory McIlroy has a massive lead heading into the third round of the Masters and is a big betting favorite too. | Grace Smith-Imagn Images

It took Rory McIlroy 16 appearances at Augusta National to finally win his first Masters. After getting that monkey off his back and a green jacket on it, he’s now a massive betting favorite to make it two in a row heading into the weekend. 

McIlroy fired a tournament-low 7-under 65 in the second round on Friday and is at 12-under par overall, six shots better than anyone else in the field. He’s now -280 at FanDuel to win the Masters. He started the tournament at +1200 and was +180 heading into the second nine on Friday. 

That’s when McIlroy went nuclear, making four straight birdies to close out his second round en route to a 5-under 31 to pull away.

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns are closest to McIlroy on the leaderboard at 6-under par overall. Burns is not closest on the oddsboard, however. 

Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, who stands at 5-under par, are both second on the oddsboard at +1800 on FD. Burns is currently +2200. In between them stands Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in a playoff at the Masters last year. Rose is also at 5 under and is +2000. 

McIlroy’s close friend and countryman Shane Lowry is also at 5 under and has +3300 odds to win. 

There are six players at 4-under par, including Players Championship winner Cameron Young. He played alongside McIlroy and fired a 5-under 67 in the second round. He’s at +2700. 

Two-time Masters champion and four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is at +6000 in the odds and even on the leaderboard. He struggled through a sloppy Friday where he hit two balls in the water on the second nine par-5s and fired a 2 over.

While the leaderboard is crowded behind McIlroy, he’s separated himself from the pack. He leads the tournament in Shots Gained: Tee-to-Green and has also picked up two strokes against the field on the greens and around it. 

It’s been a complete performance thus far. 

McIlroy developed a penchant for blowing leads at majors during a 10-plus-year majorless drought. Either last year’s Masters win has opened up the floodgates for him at Augusta, or we’re about to see a collapse of epic proportions. 

McIlroy will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the Masters over the weekend since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Nick Faldo won back-to-back in 1989-90. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965-66. That's it.

Here are the odds for every player to win the Masters. 

Masters Live Odds 

  • Rory McIlroy -280
  • Tommy Fleetwood +1800
  • Patrick Reed +1800
  • Justin Rose +2000
  • Sam Burns +2200
  • Cameron Young +2700
  • Shane Lowry +3300
  • Brooks Koepka +5000
  • Jason Day +5500
  • Tyrrell Hatton +6000
  • Scottie Scheffler +6000
  • Xander Schauffele +6500
  • Chris Gotterup +8000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +10000
  • Haotong Li +10000
  • Wyndham Clark +10000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +12500
  • Kristoffer Reitan +12500
  • Ben Griffin +12500
  • Jake Knapp +15000
  • Ludvig Åberg +17500
  • Collin Morikawa +22500
  • Max Homa +50000
  • Russell Henley +75000
  • Michael Brennan +100000
  • Sungjae Im +100000
  • Sepp Straka +100000
  • Nick Taylor +100000
  • Keegan Bradley +100000
  • Harris English +100000
  • Adam Scott +100000
  • Aaron Rai +100000
  • Jacob Bridgeman +100000
  • Dustin Johnson +100000
  • Marco Penge +100000
  • Patrick Cantlay +100000
  • Jordan Spieth +100000
  • Matt McCarty +100000
  • Justin Thomas +100000
  • Ryan Gerard +100000
  • Brian Campbell +100000
  • Jon Rahm +100000
  • Viktor Hovland +100000
  • Gary Woodland +10000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

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