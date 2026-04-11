Masters Live Odds: Rory McIlroy Massive Outright Favorite Heading Into Round 3

It took Rory McIlroy 16 appearances at Augusta National to finally win his first Masters. After getting that monkey off his back and a green jacket on it, he’s now a massive betting favorite to make it two in a row heading into the weekend.

McIlroy fired a tournament-low 7-under 65 in the second round on Friday and is at 12-under par overall, six shots better than anyone else in the field. He’s now -280 at FanDuel to win the Masters. He started the tournament at +1200 and was +180 heading into the second nine on Friday.

That’s when McIlroy went nuclear, making four straight birdies to close out his second round en route to a 5-under 31 to pull away.

2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns are closest to McIlroy on the leaderboard at 6-under par overall. Burns is not closest on the oddsboard, however.

Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, who stands at 5-under par, are both second on the oddsboard at +1800 on FD. Burns is currently +2200. In between them stands Justin Rose, who lost to McIlroy in a playoff at the Masters last year. Rose is also at 5 under and is +2000.

McIlroy’s close friend and countryman Shane Lowry is also at 5 under and has +3300 odds to win.

There are six players at 4-under par, including Players Championship winner Cameron Young. He played alongside McIlroy and fired a 5-under 67 in the second round. He’s at +2700.

Two-time Masters champion and four-time major winner Scottie Scheffler is at +6000 in the odds and even on the leaderboard. He struggled through a sloppy Friday where he hit two balls in the water on the second nine par-5s and fired a 2 over.

While the leaderboard is crowded behind McIlroy, he’s separated himself from the pack. He leads the tournament in Shots Gained: Tee-to-Green and has also picked up two strokes against the field on the greens and around it.

It’s been a complete performance thus far.

McIlroy developed a penchant for blowing leads at majors during a 10-plus-year majorless drought. Either last year’s Masters win has opened up the floodgates for him at Augusta, or we’re about to see a collapse of epic proportions.

McIlroy will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the Masters over the weekend since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Nick Faldo won back-to-back in 1989-90. Jack Nicklaus did it in 1965-66. That's it.

Here are the odds for every player to win the Masters.

Masters Live Odds

Rory McIlroy -280

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Patrick Reed +1800

Justin Rose +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Cameron Young +2700

Shane Lowry +3300

Brooks Koepka +5000

Jason Day +5500

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Scottie Scheffler +6000

Xander Schauffele +6500

Chris Gotterup +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +10000

Haotong Li +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12500

Kristoffer Reitan +12500

Ben Griffin +12500

Jake Knapp +15000

Ludvig Åberg +17500

Collin Morikawa +22500

Max Homa +50000

Russell Henley +75000

Michael Brennan +100000

Sungjae Im +100000

Sepp Straka +100000

Nick Taylor +100000

Keegan Bradley +100000

Harris English +100000

Adam Scott +100000

Aaron Rai +100000

Jacob Bridgeman +100000

Dustin Johnson +100000

Marco Penge +100000

Patrick Cantlay +100000

Jordan Spieth +100000

Matt McCarty +100000

Justin Thomas +100000

Ryan Gerard +100000

Brian Campbell +100000

Jon Rahm +100000

Viktor Hovland +100000

Gary Woodland +10000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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