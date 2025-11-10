Is Matthew Golden Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a shoulder injury.
Golden was limited in his reps in practice this week, but he is "fighting to play" through the injury. On the bright side, Golden did not suffer a setback during the week.
A first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Golden could be in line for a bigger role going forward with Tucker Kraft (torn ACL) out for the season and Jayden Reed (collarbone, foot) on injured reserve.
This season, Golden has 23 catches on 29 targets for 262 yards. He's also carried the ball eight times for 45 yards.
If Golden -- who appears to be a game-time decision -- plays in Week 10, he may be tough to trust in the prop market against this Eagles defense. Golden played just 36.9 percent of the team's snaps last season and has not been targeted more than six times in a game in the 2025 season.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite Packers prop bet in Week 10 against Philly.
Best Packers Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Eagles
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Romeo Doubs OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121)
I love this prop for Romeo Doubs, who has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense with Reed on injured reserve.
Doubs has played 84.3 percent of the Packers’ snaps this season, and he’s been targeted 52 times, including 41 targets over his last five games. During that five-game stretch, Doubs has at least five receptions four times.
He should see a major workload in this Week 10 matchup, especially if the Packers end up falling behind.
The Eagles do rank 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Doubs’ role may be too big to pass up now that Kraft is done for the season.
