Is Matthew Stafford Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Rams)
Despite suffering an ankle injury in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to practice in full this week, and he’s off the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
This is a massive matchup for the Rams, who sit at 6-6 and are in the mix for the NFC West crown. With the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) and Seattle Seahawks (7-5) facing each other in Week 14, L.A. has a chance to pick up a game on one of them on Sunday.
Stafford has not missed a game all season long, and he’s thrown for 2,983 yards, 17 scores and just seven picks in 12 games.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Week 14 against the Bills.
Best Matthew Stafford Prop Bets for Week 14 vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 248.5 (Over -115/Under -114)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -103/Under +100)
I absolutely love Matthew Stafford’s touchdowns prop this week, as he’s thrown for at least two scores in five of his last six games, throwing for 14 touchdowns in total over that stretch.
It’s not a coincidence either, as Stafford’s hot stretch started when Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned to action.
Nacua has multiple 100-yard games over the last few weeks, and Stafford has led the Rams to five wins in their last seven games. While Buffalo has only given up 16 passing scores this season, I think the Rams will rely on their air attack often – especially since they may fall behind (they’re underdogs in the game).
Stafford is a steal at -125 to throw a pair of scores on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.