Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks came back down to reality with a 30-point loss in Minnesota last night after upsetting the Blazers on the road. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has lost four straight games since an upset win in Phoenix.

The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

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Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavericks -1.5 (-105)

Bucks +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mavericks -115

Bucks -105

Total

228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mavericks vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): KFAA, FDSN WI

Mavericks record: 24-51

Bucks record: 29-45

Mavericks vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Dereck Lively II – Out

Caleb Martin – Questionable

PJ Washington – Questionable

Naji Marshall – Questionable

Marvin Bagley III – Questionable

Kyrie Irving – Out

Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Out

Gary Harris – Questionable

Kyle Kuzma – Probable

Kevin Porter Jr. – Out

Bobby Portis – Out

Ryan Rollins – Probable

Mavericks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

Daniel Gafford OVER 22.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-119)

Daniel Gafford is only averaging 9.7 points per game this season, but you couldn’t tell that by the way he’s playing this month.

In 10 March games, Gafford is averaging 15.9 points to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

He’s been in and out of the lineup, but in seven games since March 8, he’s averaging 18.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. It is a back-to-back, but I’ll back him to stay hot in Milwaukee.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

The oddsmakers don’t know who to favor in this game and, quite frankly, neither do I. That’s why I’m instead looking to the UNDER tonight.

The Mavericks had a good scoring stretch for a bit, but were held to 100 points in Portland and 94 last night against the Timberwolves. The Bucks have also struggled to get to the century mark for a few weeks, finally breaking out with 113 points against the Clippers on Sunday.

Still, I think this low total is too high for two lowly offenses missing some pieces.

Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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