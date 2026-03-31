Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31
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The Dallas Mavericks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday night.
The Mavericks came back down to reality with a 30-point loss in Minnesota last night after upsetting the Blazers on the road. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has lost four straight games since an upset win in Phoenix.
The oddsmakers have the Bucks as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks -1.5 (-105)
- Bucks +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavericks -115
- Bucks -105
Total
- 228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Mavericks vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, FDSN WI
- Mavericks record: 24-51
- Bucks record: 29-45
Mavericks vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Caleb Martin – Questionable
- PJ Washington – Questionable
- Naji Marshall – Questionable
- Marvin Bagley III – Questionable
- Kyrie Irving – Out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Out
- Gary Harris – Questionable
- Kyle Kuzma – Probable
- Kevin Porter Jr. – Out
- Bobby Portis – Out
- Ryan Rollins – Probable
Mavericks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Daniel Gafford OVER 22.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-119)
Daniel Gafford is only averaging 9.7 points per game this season, but you couldn’t tell that by the way he’s playing this month.
In 10 March games, Gafford is averaging 15.9 points to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
He’s been in and out of the lineup, but in seven games since March 8, he’s averaging 18.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. It is a back-to-back, but I’ll back him to stay hot in Milwaukee.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The oddsmakers don’t know who to favor in this game and, quite frankly, neither do I. That’s why I’m instead looking to the UNDER tonight.
The Mavericks had a good scoring stretch for a bit, but were held to 100 points in Portland and 94 last night against the Timberwolves. The Bucks have also struggled to get to the century mark for a few weeks, finally breaking out with 113 points against the Clippers on Sunday.
Still, I think this low total is too high for two lowly offenses missing some pieces.
Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop