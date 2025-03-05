Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5
The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of one of the worst stretches a franchise has ever experienced in the history of North American professional sports. They traded away their star player in Luka Doncic, the player they got in return, Anthony Davis, was promptly injured, and then Kyrie Irving tore his ACL.
It's a Dallas disaster and now they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Let's dive into the odds for this interconference showdown.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +10.5 (-115)
- Bucks -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +375
- Bucks -500
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Fubo
- Mavericks Record: 32-30
- Bucks Record: 35-25
Mavericks vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Caleb Martin, SF - Game Time Decision
- Dante Exum, G - Out
- P.J. Washington, PF - Out
- Jaden Hardy, G - Out
- Anthony Davis, PF - Out
Bucks Injury Report
- Pat Connaughton, SG - Game Time Decision
- Bobby Portis, F - Out
Mavericks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Spencer Dinwiddie UNDER 16.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
Spencer Dinwiddie will likely see an increase in his minutes now with Kyrie Irving out, but I have no hope in him having a big performance tonight. The Bucks rank second in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.0% from the field. I'll take the under on Dinwiddie's point total tonight.
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brook Lopez OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+100) via BetMGM
An area of the Mavericks' game that has suffered due to what has happened in recent weeks has been their rebounding. They have an abysmal rebounding rate of 46.6% in their last three games, which should bode well for Brook Lopez of the Bucks. He's fresh off a 13 rebound performance against the Hawks and has gone over this number in five of his last nine games.
Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I can't touch the Mavericks with a 10-foot pole right now. Sometimes, it's best not to overthink things. It's been a disastrous few weeks for this organization and now they take on a hot Bucks team.
Milwaukee is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA and I don't know where the points are going to come from the Mavericks. A lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Olivier-Maxence Propser, and Dwight Powell is not a lineup I have any interest in backing from a betting perspective.
The Bucks have also been significantly better on their home court this season. Their effective field goal percentage goes up 2% and their average scoring margin improves by 7.9 points. Give me Milwaukee at home.
Pick: Bucks -10.5 (-105) via BetMGM
