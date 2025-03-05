SI

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 5

The Bucks are double-digit home favorites to the Mavericks on Wednesday night.
The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of one of the worst stretches a franchise has ever experienced in the history of North American professional sports. They traded away their star player in Luka Doncic, the player they got in return, Anthony Davis, was promptly injured, and then Kyrie Irving tore his ACL.

It's a Dallas disaster and now they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Let's dive into the odds for this interconference showdown.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Mavericks +10.5 (-115)
  • Bucks -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Mavericks +375
  • Bucks -500

Total

  • 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Bucks How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, March 5
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • How to Watch (TV): Fubo
  • Mavericks Record: 32-30
  • Bucks Record: 35-25

Mavericks vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

  • Caleb Martin, SF - Game Time Decision
  • Dante Exum, G - Out
  • P.J. Washington, PF - Out
  • Jaden Hardy, G - Out
  • Anthony Davis, PF - Out

Bucks Injury Report

  • Pat Connaughton, SG - Game Time Decision
  • Bobby Portis, F - Out

Mavericks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet

  • Spencer Dinwiddie UNDER 16.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM

Spencer Dinwiddie will likely see an increase in his minutes now with Kyrie Irving out, but I have no hope in him having a big performance tonight. The Bucks rank second in the NBA in opponent field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.0% from the field. I'll take the under on Dinwiddie's point total tonight.

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

  • Brook Lopez OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+100) via BetMGM

An area of the Mavericks' game that has suffered due to what has happened in recent weeks has been their rebounding. They have an abysmal rebounding rate of 46.6% in their last three games, which should bode well for Brook Lopez of the Bucks. He's fresh off a 13 rebound performance against the Hawks and has gone over this number in five of his last nine games.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

I can't touch the Mavericks with a 10-foot pole right now. Sometimes, it's best not to overthink things. It's been a disastrous few weeks for this organization and now they take on a hot Bucks team.

Milwaukee is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA and I don't know where the points are going to come from the Mavericks. A lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Olivier-Maxence Propser, and Dwight Powell is not a lineup I have any interest in backing from a betting perspective.

The Bucks have also been significantly better on their home court this season. Their effective field goal percentage goes up 2% and their average scoring margin improves by 7.9 points. Give me Milwaukee at home.

Pick: Bucks -10.5 (-105) via BetMGM

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

