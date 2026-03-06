Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 6
The Dallas Mavericks head to Boston to take on the Celtics in the second half of their back-to-back on Friday night.
Dallas saw its losing streak reach five games with a 115-114 loss in Orlando last night, and Boston is coming off an upset blowout loss to the Hornets on Wednesday.
The big storyline heading into tonight’s game, though, is the possibility of Jayson Tatum making his season debut after missing 10 months due to Achilles surgery. He’s been practicing with the team for nearly a month and should return imminently for Boston.
Boston also got a road win in Dallas last month, covering as a -7 favorite in its 110-110 win.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +15.5 (-110)
- Celtics -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +750
- Celtics -1205
Total
- 224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN, KFAA, NBCSB
- Mavericks record: 21-41
- Celtics record: 41-21
Mavericks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Marvin Bagley III – Questionable
- Brandon Williams – Questionable
- Kyrie Irving – Out
Celtics Injury Report
- Baylor Scheierman – Available
- Jayson Tatum – Questionable
- Jordan Walsh – Questionable
Mavericks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
How can you not take Jayson Tatum props in his season debut?
The Mavericks are in the bottom third of the league with 117.6 points allowed per game, 46.7 rebounds, and 27.6 assists.
While the Celtics may have a close eye on Tatum in his return, he should still play enough minutes to get to 20 PRA. He may get close to that alone with double-digit points.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
This is the perfect spot for Tatum to return, and for the Celtics to get back on track. They had a day off after getting blown out by Charlotte, and Dallas lost last night in Orlando.
The Mavericks have now lost five games in a row, including losing by 27 as +13.5 underdogs in Charlotte. I’ll expect a similar game tonight for the Celtics as they bounce back at home.
Pick: Celtics -15.5 (-110)
