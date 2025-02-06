Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 6
The Boston Celtics are looking to build on a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday when they play a rematch of last season’s NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.
Dallas looks a lot different than it did when these teams played in the NBA Finals, as Luka Doncic is no longer with the franchise after he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend.
The Mavs did get All-NBA big man Anthony Davis back in that deal, although he missed the team’s loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Davis is listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest.
Boston has not been as dominant as last season, but it’s still just a few games out of first in the Eastern Conference and an impressive 19-9 straight up against teams that are over .500.
Can Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company show Dallas that it still has a long way to go before it knocks off the defending champs? Oddsmakers have the C’s favored at home in this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to consider betting in the prop market and my prediction on Thursday night.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +10 (-108)
- Celtics -10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +380
- Celtics: -500
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/ truTV/Max
- Mavs record: 26-25
- Celtics record: 36-15
Mavericks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Dwight Powell – out
- PJ Washington – out
- Caleb Martin – out (trade pending)
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
Mavericks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points (-105)
With Luka Doncic out of town and PJ Washington out, Kyrie Irving should get all of the shots he can handle on Thursday night – even if Anthony Davis plays.
Irving is averaging 24.5 points per game this season while shooting an impressive 48.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3. He’s cleared 25.5 points in four of his last eight games, averaging 26.9 points per game over that stretch.
Irving took 21 shots – scoring 34 points – in the loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Davis’ status could alter his usage, but if the big man sits, this number is a steal for the Mavs guard.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 19.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
After a little shooting slump in January, White has turned things around as of late, averaging 16.2 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3 over his last 10 games.
The Celtics guard has at least 20 points and rebounds in six games in that stretch, and he enters this matchup averaging 16.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the season.
With Jrue Holiday questionable, I love backing White in the prop market on Thursday.
Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
All season long, Boston has struggled when favored at home, especially as a double-digit favorite.
The C’s are just 9-16 against the spread as home favorites, and I’m not totally sold on them blowing out Dallas on Thursday.
Yes, the Mavericks have some issues – and some key role players out – but if Davis is able to return, this is a few too many points to give a Boston team that has looked mortal at home, winning 16 of 25 games.
Dallas is 8-8-1 against the spread as a road dog this season, covering the spread in Philly on Tuesday.
While Boston significantly outranks Dallas in net rating over the last 10 games, the Mavs have also suffered some blowout losses with Irving out of the lineup – like their 43-point loss to Cleveland on Sunday.
Boston did beat Dallas by 15 – in Dallas – earlier this season, but I’m willing to grab this number with the hope that Davis is good to go tonight.
Pick: Mavericks +10 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
