Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
No, you're not experiencing Deja Vu. The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off for the second night in a row. The Clippers grabbed the 114-91 victory on Friday night and are once again favorites to secure a comfortable win in the rematch.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my favorite wager.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +8.5 (-108)
- Clippers -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +275
- Clippers -345
Total
- 220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision
- Mavericks record: 38-40
- Clippers record: 45-32
Mavericks vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Jaden Hardy, G - Game Time Decision
- Klay THompson, SG - Game Time Decision
- Dereck Lively II, C - Game Time Decision
- Anthony Davis, PF - Game Time Decision
- Dante Exum, G - Out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard, SF - Game Time Decision
- Ben Simmons, PG - Game Time Decision
- Seth Lundy, G - Out
- Jordan Miller, G - Game Time Decision
- Amir Coffey, SG - Out
Mavericks vs. Clippers Best Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Ivica Zubac dominated the glass last night against the Mavericks, grabbing 13 rebounds. He has now reached 13+ rebounds in three of his last four games, including a 20 rebound performance against the Orlando Magic on March 31. Considering the Mavericks rank 26th in the NBA in rebounding rate, he should be poised for another big game on the glass tonight.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Both teams played at a slow pace in the first leg of their back-to-back, each team recording 100 total possessions, resulting in just 205 total points being scored. Now that they're facing each other again tonight, I expect the game to be played at a similar pace.
The Clippers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA all season. They rank fourth in defensive efficiency and second in opponent Floor%, which measures a percentage of a team's possessions that result in at least one point being scored.
If the Clippers can keep the Mavericks from scoring fewer than 100 points for the second straight night, this game has a great chance of staying UNDER the total, so that's the bet I'm rolling with.
Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-108) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!