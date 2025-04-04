Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
The Dallas Mavericks have shockingly built a bit of a cushion for the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference – thanks to the return of Anthony Davis – but they have a tough matchup on Friday against the surging Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.
The Clippers are an impressive 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they’re aiming to surpass the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors to jump into the top five in the Western Conference standings.
There is a ton that is undecided in the West at this point in the season, and Dallas isn’t even guaranteed to be in the play-in since the Phoenix Suns could still catch up to them.
Oddsmakers have favored the Clippers at home, where they have the best against the spread record when set as the favorite. Should bettors trust this trend to keep going?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +10.5 (-110)
- Clippers -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +390
- Clippers: -520
Total
- 226 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Mavs record: 38-39
- Clippers record: 44-32
Mavericks vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Caleb Martin – probable
- Brandon Williams – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Amir Coffey – out
- Jordan Miller – out
- Ben Simmons – out
Mavericks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Davis OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Davis (if he plays) is a great prop target:
Is Anthony Davis back?
The Dallas Mavericks big man went off on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 34 points and pulling down 15 rebounds in just under 30 minutes of action.
Davis has been on a minutes limit for Dallas – he’s questionable for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers – but he’s getting all the touches he can handle. Since returning to action, AD has attempted 19 or more shots in three of his five games, including two games with 23 shots attempts.
This season, Davis is averaging 25.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. If he pushes 30 minutes once again, he should clear this prop for Dallas.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
Even though Dallas has played better since Davis returned to the lineup, the Mavs are still just 19th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, and they did lose outright to the tanking Brooklyn Nets.
Meanwhile, the Clippers have the second-best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, hence their 8-2 record. On top of that, no team in the NBA has a better record against the spread when favored at home than the Clippers (17-7).
Los Angeles will have all of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell in action on Friday, and it should be able to roll against a Dallas squad that still lacks creators on offense with Kyrie Irving out for the season.
Dallas is just 21st in offensive rating over its last 10 games.
Pick: Clippers -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
