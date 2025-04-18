Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets (Predictions for Klay Thompson, Desmond Bane, Mavs Big Man)
Can the Dallas Mavericks salvage something out of the 2024-25 season and make the playoffs on Friday?
Dallas is set as an underdog in the play-in tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies, with the winner advancing to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference – setting up a first-round date with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In this game, I’m betting on the Mavs to cover – something I shared in my NBA Best Bets column earlier today – but there are also several player props to consider, including one for a Memphis star with Ja Morant (questionable) dealing with an ankle injury.
Let’s break down these props and their latest odds for Friday’s play-in tournament action.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Blocks (+130)
- Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
- Klay Thompson 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Blocks (+130)
Anthony Davis has at least three blocks in three of his last five games, including a three-block game in the play-in tournament and five and seven-block games over the final stretch of the regular season.
Now, he takes on a Memphis team that ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent blocks per game (5.5) this season.
The Mavs have a frightening defensive frontcourt to deal with, as Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are all patrolling the paint. As a result, they blocked eight shots against Sacramento on Wednesday.
AD is averaging 2.2 blocks per game this season, and I think he’ll have a lot of chances to swat shots at the rim against the likes of Morant (who loves to attack the basket), Zach Edey and others on Friday.
Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Earlier today, I shared why Bane is a great prop target in this play-in matchup in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane knocked down five 3-pointers in the loss to Golden State on Tuesday night, remaining as hot as ever from beyond the arc. Bane is shooting 42.1 percent from deep since the start of March, averaging nearly three 3-pointers made per game.
I’m buying him to knock down three shots from deep – something he’s done in six of his last seven games – against Dallas on Friday.
The Grizzlies may be more reliant on Bane with Morant nursing a bad ankle, and the Mavericks haven’t been great defending the 3 this season, ranking 19th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage.
Klay Thompson 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Klay Thompson made a vintage appearance on Wednesday night, as the future Hall of Famer knocked down five of his seven shots from beyond the arc on his way to a 23-point game against the Kings.
To close the regular season, Thompson made three or more shots from beyond the arc in 12 of his final 20 games, shooting 36.2 percent from deep on 7.5 attempts per game.
Memphis is 21st in opponent 3s made per game and 15th in opponent 3-point percentage, so this isn’t a bad matchup overall for Thompson either. He made three or more shots from deep in two of his three meetings against the Grizzlies this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.