Mavericks vs. Grizzlies NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 15
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies should end up battling for first place in the Southwest Division in the 2024-25 season, but first they’ll face off in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League on July 15.
This game may not have the star power that some hoped, as Dereck Lively II is not on Dallas’ summer roster (rightfully so) and the Grizzlies are listing Zach Edey – the No. 9 overall pick in the draft – with an ankle injury. He has not played since the first summer league game in Utah.
Still, there are a few interesting players to watch, including Dallas’ Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Memphis’ GG Jackson II on Monday.
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for Monday’s matchup.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +4.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +170
- Grizzlies: -205
Total
- 182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU, ESPN+
- Mavericks record: 0-1
- Grizzlies record: 1-0
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Dallas Mavericks
Oliver Maxence-Prosper: A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Maxence-Prosper is one of the higher profile players for Dallas this summer. He scored 11 points on just 2-for-11 shooting from the field in Dallas’ summer league opener against Utah.
Memphis Grizzlies
GG Jackson II: An electric scorer as a rookie, GG Jackson II shot 5-for-17 in Memphis’ win over the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas. Jackson is going to have some role in the rotation for the Grizz, but they’d love to see him play more efficiently this summer.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Dallas doesn’t have a ton of star power – partially because it didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft – but it lost by just one point against a loaded Utah Jazz team that has several NBA players on its roster.
Memphis did win by 20 against the Kings – and it has a lot of experience already this summer since it played in Utah – but I am interested to see how much longer players like Jackson, Jake LaRavia and others play in summer league since they have a few games already under their belt.
Dallas covered the spread in its summer league opener, and I think this could be another close game since the Mavs have some NBA talent in Maxence-Prosper and AJ Lawson.
I’ll take the points in this matchup.
Pick: Mavericks +4.5 (-110)
