Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
There are a ton of injuries on Monday night that could ruin – or at least take some of the shine away from the Memphis Grizzlies-Dallas Mavericks matchup.
Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are all listed as out in this game and Desmond Bane is doubtful. So, this could be a matchup where some role players have to step up to pick up a win.
Memphis is ahead of Dallas in the standings right now, and oddsmakers have favored the Grizzlies by five points at home in this matchup.
With Doncic out with a calf injury, the Mavs have lost four games in a row to fall to the No. 7 seed in the West.
Here’s how to wager on this matchup between two Western Conference playoff contenders.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +5 (-108)
- Grizzlies -5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +180
- Grizzlies: -218
Total
- 231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedexForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Mavs record: 20-15
- Grizzlies record: 23-13
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Jazian Gortman – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Desmond Bane – doubtful
- GG Jackson – out
- Yuki Kawamura – probable
- Luke Kennard – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 22.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Grimes has come on strong as of late for the Mavericks, starting their last game and clearing 22.5 points, rebounds and assists in three of his four games (he finished with exactly 22 in the game he didn’t clear this prop).
The Mavs 3-and-D wing should be in line for another big usage game on Monday with Irving and Doncic out, and he shot 14 shots in his last game (a start), finishing with 26 points, six dimes and two boards.
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey UNDER 11.5 Points (-105)
This isn’t the best matchup for Edey – even though Dallas ranks 22nd in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game. The Mavs can send two elite defensive centers (Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II) at Edey in this game, and the Grizzlies rookie simply hasn’t played enough (21.8 minutes per game) to fully trust in the prop market.
Even with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane likely to miss this game, Edey’s offensive role has not been as consistent as you’d like as a bettor. He took just two shots in his last game, and he’s fallen short of his prop in five of his last eight games since returning from injury.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Memphis enters this game at 11-5 against the spread as a home favorite, but four of the best offensive players (two on each team) won’t play in this game.
So, I’m leaning towards the UNDER on Monday night.
The total for this game is all the way up in the 230s, yet three of Dallas’ four games since Doncic went down on Christmas have fallen way short of this number.
Memphis is also an elite defensive team – No. 5 in defensive rating – so far this season. The UNDER has only hit in 13 of the Grizzlies’ 36 games this season since they play at a hectic pace – No. 1 in the NBA.
However, I think the storm of injuries in this game makes it the perfect one to go UNDER. I’m not sure if either side has enough proven offense in action to push this game into the 120s.
Pick: UNDER 231.5 (-110)
