Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will both be in the play-in tournament in the postseason, but the Mavericks could move up to the No. 9 seed with a win and a Sacramento Kings loss.
Memphis on the other hand, has a chance to move up to the No. 7 seed in the West with a win and a Minnesota Timberwolves loss.
However, both of these teams are sitting most of their players – or have listed them as doubtful – for this regular-season finale.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market for Sunday’s game between these Western Conference squads.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs -1.5 (-108)
- Grizzlies +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: -122
- Grizzlies: +102
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Mavs record: 39-42
- Grizzlies record: 47-34
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Kessler Edwards – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – doubtful
- Caleb Martin – questionable
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Klay Thompson – out
- PJ Washington – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – doubtful
- Desmond Bane – doubtful
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – doubtful
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – doubtful
- Ja Morant – doubtful
- Luke Kennard – doubtful
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – doubtful
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Jaylen Wells – out
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
With so many players up in the air for this game, there aren’t many props available. Here’s a few players to target on Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naji Marshall
This season Marshall is averaging 13.3 points per game, and he could be in line for a big role with all of Dallas’ key rotation players out of the lineup.
Marshall has multiple 20-point games this month, and he’s shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Both Memphis and Dallas seem content landing in the spots that they are in the play-in tournament, but the Mavericks are favored on Sunday.
Dallas could earn a home game in a No. 9 vs. No. 10 game with a win, and I do think Dallas’ end of the bench has been a little more battle-tested given all the injuries it has dealt with this season.
This game is truly a toss up with so many players on the injury report, but I lean with Dallas to earn the win on the final day of the regular season.
Pick: Mavs Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
