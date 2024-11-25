Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a tough overtime loss against the Miami Heat on Sunday when they play the second night of a back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
This is a tough turnaround, and it’s possible that the Mavs end up sitting some players after playing a few major minutes in the OT loss.
Luka Doncic (wrist) is still out of the lineup for the Mavs, but they did beat the Denver Nuggets – in Denver – in an NBA Cup game on Friday night without him.
Can Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson – if they play – and the Mavs knock off a rebuilding Atlanta team tonight?
Oddsmakers have the Hawks set as favorites in this one, a sign that they could be expecting Dallas to rest some players tonight.
The Hawks did not play this weekend, but they lost to the Chicago Bulls by 14 on Friday in an NBA Cup matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +2.5 (-112)
- Hawks -2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +114
- Hawks: -135
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Mavs record: 9-8
- Hawks record: 7-10
Mavericks vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
Mavericks vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Prop Bets
- PJ Washington OVER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
Since returning from injury, PJ Washington has been a monster on the glass, grabbing 10 or more boards in three of his last four games. He’s pushed his season average to 8.7 rebounds per game, and now he takes on an Atlanta team that ranks just 23rd in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Atlanta plays at the No. 2 pace in the league, so there should be a bunch of possessions for Washington to rack up the boards on Monday.
Atlanta Hawks Prop Bets
- Jalen Johnson OVER 13.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has become a triple-double threat on occasion this season, and he’s really rebounding the ball well, averaging 10.4 per game. In addition to that, Johnson is averaging 5.3 assists per game, yet he’s set at just 13.5 rebounds and assists on Monday against Dallas.
Johnson has cleared 13.5 R+A in 11 of his 16 games this season and four of his last five. Over this five-game stretch, he’s averaging 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
Johnson could push this number in rebounds alone – he has five games with 13 or more boards – making him an ideal target against a Dallas team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to bet on until Dallas releases its official injury report, but there is one trend that has been money in Atlanta’s games this season.
The Hawks are 12-5 to the OVER in their 17 games, and they’ve also hit the OVER in six of their eight games in Atlanta.
I expect this to be a fast-paced game (Atlanta is No. 2 in the league in pace) and the Mavericks shouldn’t have many issues scoring against a defense that is allowing over 120 points per game (28th in the NBA) and ranks 22nd in the league in defensive rating.
Atlanta is favored in this one, so if it does end up winning, it’s likely going to win a track meet.
I’ll bet the OVER with Dallas’ rotation up in the air tonight.
Pick: OVER 237.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
