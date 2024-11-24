Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 24
The Miami Heat find themselves as home favorites for the fifth time this season on Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks, who won’t have Luka Doncic in the lineup for the second straight game due to a wrist injury.
Miami has an injury concern of its own, as Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable on Sunday.
The Heat (6-7) have gotten off to a slow start this season, but they can pick up a much-needed home win against a shorthanded Dallas team.
While the Mavs didn’t have Luka on Friday either, they ended up upsetting the Denver Nuggets in Denver in an NBA Cup matchup. Can they pull off another upset tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets to place and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +3 (-108)
- Heat -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +120
- Heat: -142
Total
- 222 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 24
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBA League Pass
- Mavs record: 9-7
- Heat record: 6-7
Mavericks vs. Heat Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Brandon Williams – out
- Daniel Gafford – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – questionable
- Josh Christopher – out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Terry Rozier – probable
- Dru Smith – out
Mavericks vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best Prop Bet
- Kyrie Irving OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
Kyrie Irving finished with just 19 points in Dallas’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, but I was encouraged by his usage (19 shots, four free throw attempts) with Doncic sidelined.
On the season, Kyrie has 10 games with 20 or more points and at least 15 points in every matchup, so we know there is a solid floor for him on Sunday. Now, he gets a shot at a Miami team that lacks an elite guard defender in the starting lineup since it plays Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro. Plus, Jimmy Butler is questionable for this game.
Irving has averaged 28.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 13 games for the Mavericks without Doncic, and I expect him to push 25-30 points if he’s willing to get up nearly 20 shot attempts again on Sunday.
Miami Heat Best Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
Adebayo has cleared 10.5 boards in three of his last four games, and now he’s facing a Dallas team that is in the middle of the pack in rebounding percentage (16th) this season.
The Mavs play two true centers in Daniel Gafford (questionable for this game) and Dereck Lively II who are going to patrol the paint. That should help keep Bam from hanging on the perimeter much in this game, and it’s worth noting that Bam has 11 or more boards in seven of his last 10 games against Dallas.
Mavericks vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Dallas is a three-point underdog in this game, but it did win outright as an underdog on Friday in Denver.
This could be a similar situation against a Miami team that hasn’t gotten off to a great start in the 2024-25 season.
Miami is just 1-3 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and it could be down Jimmy Butler (questionable) in this matchup.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 3-1-1 against the spread overall as road dogs, and they’ve posted the sixth-best net rating in the NBA so far this season.
I’ll take the points here, as this line could move closer to a pick’em if Butler sits.
Pick: Mavs +3 (-108)
