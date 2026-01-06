Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6
The Sacramento Kings are looking to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks on NBC on Tuesday night.
The Kings had a nice little 2-1 stretch around Christmas, including an upset win over the Mavericks, but have since lost their last five games both straight up and against the spread.
The Mavericks just had a losing streak of their own, but ended the four-game skid with an upset win over the Rockets over the weekend.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks -5.5 (-105)
- Kings +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: -218
- Kings: +180
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC, Peacock, KFAA
- Mavericks record: 13-23
- Kings record: 8-28
Mavericks vs. Kings Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Moussa Cisse – doubtful
- Dante Exum – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Miles Kelly – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- P.J. Washington – doubtful
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – available
- Keegan Murray – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Mavericks vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
I’m riding the hot hand with Max Christie in Sacramento tonight. The Mavericks guard is coming off a 24-point performance against Houston, which was his third straight game with at least 18 points.
Christie shot 25 for 38 (65.8%) in those three games, including 11 for 20 (55%) from beyond the arc. He’s now averaging 12.3 points per game, and should continue to see big minutes for the Mavericks tonight in Sacramento.
Mavericks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The total was set at a similar number when these teams met just after Christmas, and they combined for 220 points (113-107) to go under that 235.5 number. The oddsmakers have adjusted the total down by two points, but I don’t think it’s enough for these teams.
The Kings have gone under in seven of eight games when the total is between 231 and 234, with the Mavericks going under in seven of 10 in that situation.
Neither team scores a ton of points, and they’re not horrific defensively. Look for another under tonight in Sacramento.
Pick: Under 233.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
