Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
The New York Knicks remain without Jalen Brunson heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas had Anthony Davis return to the lineup on Monday night in a win over the Brooklyn Nets, and it’ll be interesting to see if he plays on the second night of a back-to-back. Davis finished with 12 points in 27 minutes on Monday.
While the Knicks have stayed afloat without Brunson – they are still the No. 3 seed in the East – they also suffered some terrible losses to San Antonio and Charlotte last week. So, there’s no guarantee the Knicks beat a Dallas team that is on the verge of falling out of the play-in race in the West.
Still, oddsmakers have the Knicks favored in this matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Mavericks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +10 (-112)
- Knicks -10 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +330
- Knicks: -425
Total
- 224.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mavericks vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Mavericks record: 35-37
- Knicks record: 44-26
Mavericks vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – out
- Pacome Dadiet – questionable
- Ariel Hukporti – out
- Miles McBride – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Mavericks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mikal Bridges is a steal in the prop market against Dallas:
New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has played better with Jalen Brunson out of the lineup due to an ankle injury, and I’m buying him in the prop market against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Dallas is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games, and Bridges has 26 or more points, rebounds and assists in all eight games since Brunson went down. During that stretch, Bridges is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
He should have a lead role in the offense – especially with Miles McBride also out – on Tuesday night.
Mavericks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
With Brunson out, the Knicks have slipped to 26th in the NBA in offensive rating over their last 10 games, failing to score 100 points in three of the eight matchups that he’s missed.
While Dallas’ defense is not good right now, I could see both of these teams being offensively challenged on Tuesday.
Dallas has been shorthanded for weeks, and even though AD returned to the lineup on Monday, he is not expected to play on Tuesday.
That limits the Mavs’ ceiling scoring the ball, and the Knicks, to their credit, are No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
I expect the Knicks to continue to slow games down (they’re 25th in pace this season), since they don’t have as much firepower with Brunson out.
A slow-paced game coupled with a pair of shorthanded teams is a perfect recipe for an UNDER on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
