Mavericks vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets (Predictions for Luka Doncic LeBron, Kyrie Irving)
The biggest game in the NBA on Tuesday night features the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Dallas Mavericks, as Luka Doncic will face his former team for the first time since the blockbuster deal between the squads earlier this month.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as sizable favorites in this matchup, and bettors can see my pick for this game here.
However, if you want to bet on Luka specifically, you’re going to have to do so through the prop market. I have three player props that I’m considering for this game, and they all happen to be on some of the biggest stars in the NBA.
Let’s break them down!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Lakers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Luka Doncic UNDER 49.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
- Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
- LeBron James UNDER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Luka Doncic UNDER 49.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Luka Doncic may not be in line for as big of a game as oddsmakers are projecting on Tuesday:
Everyone, and I mean everyone, is going to bet on Luka Doncic to have a big game on Tuesday night against his former team.
I expect him to play well, but I’m also going to make a contrarian bet on the UNDER of his points, rebounds and assists prop.
Even in his solid showing against Denver on Saturday, Doncic finished with 49 PRA, and his other three games with Los Angeles have resulted in 23, 24 and 33 PRA.
Plus, if there is any team that is familiar with Doncic’s offensive game, it’s the Mavs, who will likely be motivated to slow him down as much as possible tonight. Luka can still have a great game while falling short of this prop.
Kyrie Irving OVER 25.5 Points (-125)
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving struggled shooting the ball on Sunday, as he finished with just 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field, but he should be in line for a big game against a Lakers team that has some issues defending guards – especially when Austin Reaves and Doncic are on the floor.
It’ll be interesting to see which Lakers starter draws the Kyrie assignment early, but he has cleared 25.5 points in three of his last four games and four games overall since the Doncic deal.
Kyrie is also averaging 26.5 points per game over that seven-game stretch. With Dallas lacking other options to consistently trust on offense, Irving should have a ton of usage on Tuesday night.
LeBron James UNDER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Lakers fans aren’t going to like that I’m fading LeBron and Luka in the same game, but the numbers for this LeBron prop show that it’s the right play.
James has cleared this line just one time in a game that Luka has played in, and he may see less time on the ball as the season goes on.
Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said this week that he wants the offense to run through Doncic, with James and Austin Reaves getting time on the ball when Doncic sits. So LeBron’s assist numbers may take a slight hit over the final weeks of the regular season.
In the games that Luka has played in, LeBron has 15, 13, 18, and 14 rebounds and assists. The 18 came against the lowly Charlotte Hornets, who have the worst net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games yet somehow beat this Lakers team out of the All-Star break.
Don’t be shocked if James falls just short of this number tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.