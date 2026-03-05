Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5

The No. 6 seed is in play for the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, but they’re going to need to play better down the stretch of the regular season.

Orlando is favored at home on Thursday night against the struggling Dallas Mavericks, who were blown out by the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. This is the front end of a back-to-back for Dallas, which will face the Boston Celtics in Boston on Friday.

Cooper Flagg (foot) has missed eight games in a row for the Mavs, and the star rookie is listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest.

Meanwhile, the Magic remain without Franz Wagner (ankle) as they attempt to make a late-season push in the East.

Dallas has dropped four games in a row and is only 7-20 straight up on the road in the 2025-26 season. Can it hang around in this matchup?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and a prediction for this March 5 battle.

Mavericks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Mavs +8.5 (-105)

Magic -8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mavs: +300

Magic: -380

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 5

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 21-40

Magic record: 32-28

Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Cooper Flagg – questionable

Dereck Lively II – out

Kyrie Irving – out

Marvin Bagley III – out

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Naji Marshall – probable

John Poulakidas – questionable

Tyler Smith – questionable

Klay Thompson – probable

Brandon Williams – probable

Magic Injury Report

Anthony Black – questionable

Franz Wagner – out

Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable

Jonathan Isaac – questionable

Mavericks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

P.J. Washington UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-200)

The Magic are No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game this season and 10th in opponent 3-point percentage, so I’m fading Mavs wing P.J. Washington in this game.

Washington is shooting just 30.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s only made two or more 3s in 14 of his 43 matchups.

The Magic should be able to slow down Washington and some of Dallas’ secondary shooters in this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

The Magic have fallen short of expectations so far this season, but I’m buying them at home on Thursday against the struggling Mavericks.

Dallas is one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, going 7-20 overall and 7-12 against the spread when set as a road dog – the second-worst mark in the NBA.

Flagg (foot) is questionable for this matchup, but I wouldn't be shocked if he sits out another game and returns against his hometown team – the Boston Celtics – on Friday night. When Flagg sits this season, the Mavs are just 4-8 overall.

Dallas has dropped four games in a row and has a net rating of -10.5 over its last 10 games (26th in the NBA).

For as much as Orlando has struggled this season, it is 18-11 at home and 18-5 against teams that are under .500. So, bettors should be willing to trust the Magic in this game, especially since Dallas is not trying to win at this point in the season.

Pick: Magic -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

