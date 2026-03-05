Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 5
The No. 6 seed is in play for the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, but they’re going to need to play better down the stretch of the regular season.
Orlando is favored at home on Thursday night against the struggling Dallas Mavericks, who were blown out by the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. This is the front end of a back-to-back for Dallas, which will face the Boston Celtics in Boston on Friday.
Cooper Flagg (foot) has missed eight games in a row for the Mavs, and the star rookie is listed as questionable for Thursday’s contest.
Meanwhile, the Magic remain without Franz Wagner (ankle) as they attempt to make a late-season push in the East.
Dallas has dropped four games in a row and is only 7-20 straight up on the road in the 2025-26 season. Can it hang around in this matchup?
Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch in the prop market and a prediction for this March 5 battle.
Mavericks vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavs +8.5 (-105)
- Magic -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +300
- Magic: -380
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Mavs record: 21-40
- Magic record: 32-28
Mavericks vs. Magic Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Cooper Flagg – questionable
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Naji Marshall – probable
- John Poulakidas – questionable
- Tyler Smith – questionable
- Klay Thompson – probable
- Brandon Williams – probable
Magic Injury Report
- Anthony Black – questionable
- Franz Wagner – out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
Mavericks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- P.J. Washington UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-200)
The Magic are No. 1 in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game this season and 10th in opponent 3-point percentage, so I’m fading Mavs wing P.J. Washington in this game.
Washington is shooting just 30.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s only made two or more 3s in 14 of his 43 matchups.
The Magic should be able to slow down Washington and some of Dallas’ secondary shooters in this matchup.
Mavericks vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Magic have fallen short of expectations so far this season, but I’m buying them at home on Thursday against the struggling Mavericks.
Dallas is one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, going 7-20 overall and 7-12 against the spread when set as a road dog – the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Flagg (foot) is questionable for this matchup, but I wouldn't be shocked if he sits out another game and returns against his hometown team – the Boston Celtics – on Friday night. When Flagg sits this season, the Mavs are just 4-8 overall.
Dallas has dropped four games in a row and has a net rating of -10.5 over its last 10 games (26th in the NBA).
For as much as Orlando has struggled this season, it is 18-11 at home and 18-5 against teams that are under .500. So, bettors should be willing to trust the Magic in this game, especially since Dallas is not trying to win at this point in the season.
Pick: Magic -8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
