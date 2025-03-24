Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
The Dallas Mavericks are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and have fallen out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the tanking Brooklyn Nets.
Oddsmakers have essentially set this game as a pick’em, which makes sense since the Nets have dropped three in a row and eight of their last 10 games.
Anthony Davis (upgraded to doubtful) still doesn’t seem ready to return for Dallas, and the Mavs don’t have much of an incentive to make a push for the No. 10 seed since they’re so banged up at this point in the season.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn currently holds a top-five spot in the latest draft lottery odds and would love to continue to lose to close out the campaign.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +1 (-110)
- Nets -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: -105
- Nets: -115
Total
- 218 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Mavs record: 34-37
- Nets record: 23-48
Mavericks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – doubtful
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Caleb Martin – out
- Brandon Williams – probable
Nets Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – out
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Tosan Evbuomwan – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- D’Angelo Russell – questionable
- Cam Thomas – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- Ziaire Williams – questionable
Mavericks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
Klay has been asked to carry a bigger load on the offensive end of the floor with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving out, and he has knocked down at least three shots from deep in 11 of his 14 games since the All-Star break.
During that 14-game stretch, Klay is shooting 40.7 percent from deep on over eight attempts per game. Not only that, but the Mavericks wing has a pretty good matchup against this Nets team that is 19th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
I’ll buy Klay as a shooter on Monday night.
Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Even though Brooklyn is trying to lose right now, it is 20th in the league in net rating over its last 10 games (-2.9) which is significantly better than what this makeshift Dallas team has done.
The Mavs are 29th in net rating over that same stretch (-11.4), and they have dropped to 12-12-1 against the spread when set as road dogs this season.
While the Nets are clearly tanking, they’ve played a ton of clutch games (five points or less in the last five minutes) as of late, leading to a couple of wins and some close losses. Against an inferior team, I am not sold on the Nets giving this one away late.
Dallas has losses to the Spurs, Suns and 76ers (three under .500 teams and two tanking teams) this month. I have a hard time backing the Mavs – even though they aren’t explicitly trying to lose like some other teams in the NBA – given how little they have in their rotation.
Pick: Nets -1 (-110 at DraftKings)
