Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, March 19
It's been a disastrous season for the Dallas Mavericks since trading Luka Doncic and at this point, they're likely just looking forward to the offseason.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Just one game separates the Packers as the No. 4 seed and the Pistons as the No. 6 seed, so every game from here on out is pivotal.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this interconference showdown.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +10.5 (-110)
- Pacers -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +375
- Pacers -500
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge FIeldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): FDSIN, KFAA, and WTHR-13
- Mavericks record: 33-36
- Pacers record: 38-29
Mavericks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Brandon Williams, G - Game Time Decision
- Kai Jones, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jaden Hardy, G - Game Time Decision
- Caleb Martin, SF - Out
- Anthony Davis, PF - Out
Pacers Injury Report
- Jarace Walker, F - Game Time Decision
- Pascal Siakam, PF - Game Time Decision
- Tyrese Haliburton, PG - Game Time Decision
- Johnny Furphy, F - Game Time Decision
- Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out For Season
Mavericks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Pascal Siakam OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+105) via BetMGM
The Mavericks' rebounding has been atrocious since trading Luka Doncic and then losing Anthony Davis. Over their last three games, they've grabbed just 42.3% of available rebounds. That should set up a for a big night on the glass for Pascal Siakam, who has reached 7+ rebounds in five of his last six starts.
Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The interior of the Mavericks defense is going to cost them tonight. They've struggled for the past month and now they have to pace a Pacers' team that's fourth in the NBA in effective field goal percentage and ninth in two-point shot rate.
Dallas has allowed opposing teams to shoot 59.3% from two-point range over their last three games. That, paired with their complete lack of rebounding, makes me think Indiana can not only win this game, but cover the spread as well.
Pick: Pacers -10.5 (-110) via BetMGM
