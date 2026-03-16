Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 16
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The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build on an upset win in Cleveland when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
The Mavs have now won two of their last three games after losing eight in a row. New Orleans has also played well recently, winning two of three and four of its last six games.
The Pelicans have won two of three meetings so far this season, most recently getting a 119-113 home win on December 22.
The oddsmakers have the Pelicans as home favorites at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavericks +8.5 (-108)
- Pelicans -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavericks +280
- Pelicans -355
Total
- 239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 16
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, GCSEN
- Mavericks record: 23-45
- Pelicans record: 22-46
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dereck Lively II – Out
- Klay Thompson – Questionable
- Daniel Gafford – Questionable
- Kyrie Irving – Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – Out
- Hunter Dickinson – Out
- Bryce McGowens – Out
- Dejounte Murray – Questionable
- Josh Oduro – Out
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
Trey Murphy III isn’t afraid to shoot from long range. The Pelicans forward is averaging 3.3 threes on 8.5 attempts per game this season, including 3.9 on 8.1 attempts in seven games this month after a five-game absence.
Murphy has made OVER 3.5 three pointers in five of those seven games, including four straight prior to going 3 of 8 against the Rockets on Friday.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans were underdogs in the first three meetings against the Mavericks, and are now fairly large favorites at home. It does make some sense given Dallas’ injuries, though, combined with the fact that the Mavs played last night in Cleveland.
This is just the 14th time this season that the Pelicans are favorites, and they covered 10 of the first 13 times. That includes a 6-2 record against the spread as home favorites, while Dallas is 9-16 ATS as a road underdog.
I’ll back New Orleans to get a double-digit victory tonight at home against a tired Mavs squad.
Pick: Pelicans -8.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop