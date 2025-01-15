Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Dallas Mavericks’ struggles without Luka Doncic continued on Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Denver Nuggets (their second loss to Denver in a row) despite guard Kyrie Irving’s return to the lineup from a back injury.
Now, Dallas has to play the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson, who knocked off the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Williamson recently returned from a hamstring injury, and even though he played just 24 minutes last night, there’s a chance the Pelicans rest him on the second night of a back-to-back.
New Orleans’ season has been derailed by injuries, but oddsmakers are buying the Pels at home tonight. They’re set as just two-point underdogs, which could be a sign that Irving and/or Klay Thompson could sit on Wednesday.
Dallas is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and it’s fallen to 19-20-1 against the spread on the season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this divisional battle.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs -2 (-112)
- Pelicans +2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavs: -135
- Pelicans: +114
Total
- 225 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Mavs record: 22-18
- Pelicans record: 9-32
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pelicans Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Daniel Gafford UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (-130)
Daniel Gafford is averaging just 5.8 rebounds per game this season, failing to clear this prop in his last four games.
Over his last 10 games, Gafford has cleared 7.5 rebounds just two times, and he’s done it nine times in 37 games this season. While Dereck Lively II is dealing with an ankle injury, Gafford still only had four boards in Tuesday’s loss to Denver with Lively exiting early.
I think this prop is a touch too high on Wednesday.
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- CJ McCollum OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
With Williamson likely sitting out the second night of a back-to-back, CJ McCollum should be in line for an expanded offensive role tonight.
The Pelicans guard has cleared 21.5 points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 24.9 points per game over that stretch. After scoring just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting last night, McCollum should bounce back on Wednesday.
Mavericks vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
I don’t love betting on either team with such a short spread, but I do think there is some value when it comes to the total – especially if more than just Williamson and Doncic sit out tonight.
The Mavericks have fallen short of 225 combined points in six games since Christmas Day (including one where they combined for exactly 225) without Doncic.
The Pelicans are a terrible defensive team, but they also rank in the bottom five in the NBA in offensive rating.
Over the last 10 games, Dallas is just 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating. Don’t be shocked if a depleted Mavs team leads this game to a low-scoring finish.
Pick: UNDER 225 (-110)
