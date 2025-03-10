Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 10
Both the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Dallas is coming off a loss against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon where it was without several rotation players, including Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy, and Olivier Maxence-Prosper.
Meanwhile, the Spurs lost as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. San Antonio has fallen out of the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference without Victor Wembanyama, and the Mavs may find themselves in a similar spot over the final month of the regular season.
Oddsmakers have the Spurs favored on Monday night, but which one of these banged up teams should we trust?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +6.5 (-105)
- Spurs -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +225
- Spurs: -278
Total
- 232 (Over-108/Under -112)
Mavericks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Mavs record: 32-33
- Spurs record: 26-36
Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Jaden Hardy – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- PJ Washington – out
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey – out
- Stephon Castle – questionable
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – doubtful
Mavericks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Stephon Castle OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
If he plays, Stephon Castle is a must bet in this prop against a Dallas team down just about all of its rotation players tonight.
Castle has 20 or more points in five of his last six games, averaging 23.3 points per game over that stretch. On top of that, he’s averaging 17.7 shot attempts per game, putting up at least 15 shots in all of those matchups. That gives the youngster a terrific floor when it comes to this line.
Castle is the only Spur I’d trust in the scoring department at the moment.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Dallas is just 28th in net rating over its last 10 games, losing and failing to cover against Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
However, what isn’t nearly as talked about is San Antonio’s struggles. The Spurs are just 25th in net rating over their last 10 games (they’re 3-7 in that stretch), and they may be down rookie Stephon Castle (questionable) in this matchup.
Castle has been the Spurs’ best player this month, and now San Antonio is being asked to cover a pretty sizable spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
Yes, everyone in the world appears to be out for Dallas right now, but the Mavs still hung tough with that lineup against Phoenix.
I don’t think it’s impossible that the Mavs at least cover in this game. The Spurs have covered the spread just three times since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the year.
Pick: Mavs +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
