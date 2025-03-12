Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 12
For the second straight game, the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs will face off after Dallas picked up an upset win on Monday night.
The Mavs, who are down Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and several others, are clinging to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference as the season nears the home stretch.
Meanwhile, the Spurs have fallen way out of play-in contention since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season after the All-Star break.
Still, oddsmakers have the Spurs favored in this matchup for the second straight game. Will Dallas cover again? Or, can the Spurs get revenge?
Here’s a complete breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavs +6 (-112)
- Spurs -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +190
- Spurs: -230
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Mavs record: 33-33
- Spurs record: 26-37
Mavericks vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dante Exum – questionable
- PJ Washington – questionable
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Jaden Hardy – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Brandon Williams – questionable
Spurs Injury Report
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Devin Vassell – questionable
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Charles Bassey – out
- Jeremy Sochan – questionable
Mavericks vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
Klay Thompson has been red hot as of late, and I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why he’s a solid prop target tonight:
With Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis out, the Dallas Mavericks’ offense has run through Klay Thompson as of late.
The four-time champion is thriving in a featured role, averaging 23.8 points on 20.0 shots per game over his last four contests. He has at least 26 points in three of those four games, and his usage has seen a massive uptick. Thompson is playing well over 30 minutes per game in that stretch, and he’s attempted 27, 19, 20 and 14 shots in those four games.
Klay needed just 14 shots to drop 26 on the San Antonio Spurs in his last game, and now he faces them again on Wednesday. While P.J. Washington (questionable) could eat into Thompson’s workload, the Mavs don’t have much of a choice but to lean on Klay and his long-range shooting.
As long as he keeps getting up close to 20 shots a night, it’s hard not to love him in this market.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Vassell OVER 2.5 Assists (-166)
There is some risk with this Devin Vassell prop, as the Spurs wing is averaging just 5.7 potential assists per game this season, but I still like him in this market.
Vassell has at least three assists in seven of his last eight games, although most of them finished with him dropping exactly three dimes. However, Dallas is 19th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so if he plays, Vassell is worth a short in this market.
Mavericks vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
After Dallas beat the Spurs outright on Monday, I’m going back to the well and taking the Mavs to cover on the road.
Jason Kidd’s team has played hard even with Kyrie Irving out for the season, and the Mavs have shown that they can hang around against some teams that are in a better spot to make the playoffs. Dallas lost by single digits to Phoenix on Sunday before picking up an upset on Monday.
Plus, it appears the Mavs could get P.J. Washington back from injury in this game, and he’d likely be one of their top options on the offensive end.
Meanwhile, the Spurs have gone in the tank since Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the season.
San Antonio is just 2-8 in its last 10 games and has lost three straight. Over that 10-game stretch, the Spurs are 26th in the NBA in net rating at -8.4. To be fair, Dallas has a worse net rating over this 10-game span, but the Mavs also showed that they can compete with San Antonio even with an insanely shorthanded roster.
I’ll take the points again with both of these teams trending down entering the season’s final weeks.
Pick: Mavericks +6 (-112 at DraftKings)
