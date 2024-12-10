Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PJ Washington)
Some of the best offensive stars in the NBA face off on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Just think of all the players that we can take props for tonight:
- Luka Doncic
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jalen Williams
- Kyrie Irving
- Klay Thompson
This is a rematch of the second round of the playoffs last season, where Dallas played extremely well and saw PJ Washington shoot the ball at a high rate.
Both of these teams are top five in the league in net rating, and I think they’re elite prop teams to bet on given their impressive offenses.
Here’s a breakdown of the players to consider for Tuesday’s contest.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Thunder

- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- Kyrie Irving OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
- PJ Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting just 32.6 percent from 3 this season, but his attempts are way up from previous seasons.
SGA went from 3.6 3-point attempts last season to 6.1 per game this season, and he’s averaging 2.0 makes per game. On the season, SGA has two or more made 3s in 14 of his 23 games.
Dallas is only allowing 12.5 made 3s per game, but if SGA attempts six or more, I think at least two will find the bottom of the net.
Kyrie Irving OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
So far this season, Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from beyond the arc. Despite that, oddsmakers have set his points prop at just 21.5 on Tuesday night.
Yes, OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA, but Irving has picked up 22 or more points in 15 of his 22 games in the 2024-25 season.
Kyrie’s shots per game are down this season – from 19.5 to 17.9 – but he’s shot the 3-ball at a really impressive rate so far this season. OKC should end up putting Lu Dort on Luka Doncic, and I think Irving may be relied on to carry a major load on offense.
PJ Washington OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-125)
Dallas forward PJ Washington is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game this season, posting 13.1 rebound chances per night heading into this matchup.
Now, Washington is questionable, but if he plays, I love this prop for him against an OKC team that ranks 29th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 30th in opponent rebounds per game.
Washington has seven or more boards in 12 of his 19 games this season, and he’s grabbed double-digit boards in eight games. He’s a must bet if he plays tonight.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
Isaiah Hartenstein has cleared 3.5 assists per game in six of his eight games in the 2024-25 season, and the Thunder big man has been everything the team hoped for when it signed him to a major deal this past offseason.
Hartenstein has cleared this prop in five straight games, and he’s averaging 4.5 assists per game and 5.3 potential assists per game this season.
This is a favorable matchup as well, as the Mavs rank 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game allowed in the 2024-25 season.
