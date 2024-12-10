Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
The NBA Cup quarterfinals begin the Western Conference with a rematch from the playoffs last season between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference right now, but it hasn’t been as hot as Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and these Mavs.
Dallas has won seven games in a row and nine of 10, moving to the No. 4 seed in the conference, just 2.5 games back of the Thunder.
Now, these squads are looking to advance in the NBA Cup after neither ended up making the final in the 2023-24 season.
Oddsmakers have favored OKC at home, but can Luka and Kyrie show that they still are the better team after last season’s playoff success?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Tuesday night.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Mavs +4 (-108)
- Thunder -4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +145
- Thunder: -175
Total
- 231 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Mavs record: 16-8
- Thunder record: 18-5
Mavericks vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Brandon Williams – out
- PJ Washington – questionable
- Nahi Marshall – questionable
- Dante Exum – out
- Jaden Hardy – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Dillon Jones – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Jaylin Williams – out
Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kyrie Irving OVER 21.5 Points (-125)
So far this season, Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from beyond the arc. Despite that, oddsmakers have set his points prop at just 21.5 on Tuesday night.
Yes, OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA, but Irving has picked up 22 or more points in 15 of his 22 games in the 2024-25 season.
Kyrie’s shots per game are down this season – from 19.5 to 17.9 – but he’s shot the 3-ball at a really impressive rate so far this season. OKC should end up putting Lu Dort on Luka Doncic, and I think Irving may be relied on to carry a major load on offense.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 3.5 Assists (-142)
Isaiah Hartenstein has cleared 3.5 assists per game in six of his eight games in the 2024-25 season, and the Thunder big man has been everything the team hoped for when it signed him to a major deal this past offseason.
Hartenstein has cleared this prop in five straight games, and he’s averaging 4.5 assists per game and 5.3 potential assists per game this season.
This is a favorable matchup as well, as the Mavs rank 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game allowed in the 2024-25 season.
Mavericks vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
OKC has been a strong team against the spread in recent seasons, but so far in the 2024-25 campaign, it is just 6-5 against the spread as a home favorite.
Meanwhile, Dallas is 4-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog, and it has been red hot over the last few weeks.
The Mavs are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating and No. 2 in offensive rating over their last 10 contests, and OKC has seen Dallas gain some ground in the overall net rating standings. The Thunder are first in the league in net rating on the season, but Dallas is now fifth after pushing its way up over this winning streak.
I’m not sold on Dallas winning this game – the Thunder are 9-2 straight up at home – but I think this NBA Cup matchup will be a close one on Tuesday.
Pick: Mavericks +4 (-108)
