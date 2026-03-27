Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Dallas Mavericks wrap up a quick two-game road trip in Portland on Friday night. The Mavs saw their losing streak reach five games in Denver on Wednesday night, while the Trail Blazers have won two straight and five of their last six contests to get back up to .500 on the season.

The two teams split their first meetings this season, with Dallas winning 138-133 in overtime at home, then Portland getting a 125-122 home victory a month later.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavericks +10.5 (-118)

Trail Blazers -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Mavericks +340

Trail Blazers -440

Total

238.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA, KUNP

Mavericks record: 23-50

Trail Blazers record: 37-37

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – Doubtful

Daniel Gafford – Out

Kyrie Irving – Out

Dereck Lively II – Out

Caleb Martin – Out

John Poulakidas – Doubtful

Tyler Smith – Probable

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Jayson Kent – Out

Vit Krejci – Doubtful

Damian Lillard – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Robert Williams III – Questionable

Hansen Yang – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jrue Holiday UNDER 14.5 Points (-110)

Jrue Holiday hasn’t been shooting too well recently for Portland. The veteran guard has gone UNDER 14.5 points in four straight games and six of his last seven since dropping 25 against Utah.

Holiday is averaging 10.9 points on 29 of 79 shooting (35.7%) since that game against Utah, and is now at 15.8 points per game on the season. I’ll fade him tonight against Dallas.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

The Blazers are coming off two blowout wins over the Nets and Bucks, and I think they’ll get a third one against the Mavericks on Friday night.

Portland beat the Nets 134-99, then Milwaukee 130-99, covering as -15.5 and -14.5 home favorites. The Blazers are again big home favorites, and the Mavericks have struggled to cover the spread in recent weeks.

Pick: Trail Blazers -10.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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