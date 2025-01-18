Is Mecole Hardman Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Chiefs)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has not played since Week 13, and it appears that he’s not going to play in the divisional round against the Houston Texans.
Hardman, who is on injured reserve, is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game. The hero in Super Bowl 58, Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to beat the San Francisco 49ers.
According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, injured cornerback Jaylen Watson (who is listed as questionable) is closer to suiting up on Saturday than Hardman is.
If Hardman is ruled out, the Chiefs will have DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown as their primary options at receiver on Saturday. That’s still a solid group, and Worthy – the rookie in the group – came on strong in the final weeks of the regular season.
During the regular season, Hardman didn’t have a major role in the offense, playing in 30 percent or fewer of the team’s offensive snaps in every game that he appeared in. The former second-round pick caught 12 passes for 90 yards and carried the ball five times for 62 yards in 12 games of action.
Here’s how the SI Betting team is wagering on the Chiefs passing game in the divisional round with Hardman likely to sit.
Best Chiefs Passing Game Prop Bet for Divisional Round vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Xavier Worthy Anytime TD (+205)
As I mentioned, the rookie really played well over the final weeks of the regular season, and he found the end zone nine times (in eight different games) for Kansas City.
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan chose Worthy as his favorite Chief to score in the divisional round:
Xavier Worthy took over as Patrick Mahomes' top target in the passing game late in the season. From Week 15-Week 17 Worthy combined for 31 targets, 21 receptions, 190 yards, and two touchdowns. If the Chiefs continue to use Worthy at that high of a clip he's going to prove to be a great bet to score at north of 2-1 odds.
Houston’s defense has been vulnerable against the pass this season, allowing a huge game to Ladd McConkey in the wild card round while allowing 31 passing touchdowns during the regular season – the third most in the NFL.
Don’t be shocked if Worthy has a big game in his NFL playoff debut.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
