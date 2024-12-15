Memphis vs. West Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Frisco Bowl
Memphis and West Virginia meet in the Frisco Bowl!
The Tigers had a 10 win regular season, finished off by an impressive win at Tulane on Thanksgiving night. The team will look to finish its season, and the career of longtime quarterback Seth Henigan, in style with a bowl victory against West Virginia, who is looking for a new head coach.
Here’s our full betting preview for the 2024 Frisco Bowl.
Memphis vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Memphis: -2.5 (-110)
- West Virginia: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Memphis: -130
- West Virginia: +108
Total: 56.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Memphis vs. West Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Memphis Record: 10-2
- West Virginia Record: 6-6
Memphis vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch
Memphis
Seth Henigan: The senior quarterback has been one of the most potent passers in college football throughout his career, and now draws a favorable matchup in his final game against one of the worst pass defenses in the country. Henna passed for 3,208 yards with 23 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2024.
West Virginia
Garrett Greene: The dual threat quarterback led the Mountaineers to a second straight bowl game, totaling more than 2,5000 yards with 18 touchdowns, but decision making has consistently been a concern for the senior quarterback. Greene had 11 interceptions on the season with a meager 58% completion percentage.
Memphis vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
There’s a ton of indicators pointing towards a Memphis victory in this one.
For starters, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield has consistently gotten good results in bowl season, winning every bowl game as the Tigers head coach since the team lost to Penn State in the Cotton Bowl in 2019. That’s notable as West Virginia will be coached by interim Chad Scott in the Frisco Bowl after the Mountaineers fired Neal Brown after the regular season.
The Mountaineers’ pass defense has been among the worst in the country all season, ranking 129th in EPA/Pass and 131st in coverage grading, per Pro Football Focus. This is a big issue against Henigan and the Memphis offense that has a veteran signal caller under center and is averaging more than 35 points per game.
The Tigers defense has been vulnerable at times, especially against big plays with an explosive rush and pass rate outside the top 100, but the team can feast on Greene’s shaky decision making. Memphis is a havoc-minded defense, top 10 in the country in that metric, which can be pivotal in this matchup as West Virginia is outside the top 80 in havoc allowed and Greene has more turnover worthy plays to big time throws, pre PFF.
In a game that is being lined as a coin flip, there are plenty of reasons to side with the small favorite to cap its season with a win.
PICK: Memphis ML (-130)
